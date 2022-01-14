ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-White House adviser pleads guilty in $218,000 school scam

Times Daily
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of a national charter school network who once...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Ex-Obama education advisor pleads guilty to wire fraud

A one-time education advisor to former president Barack Obama plead guilty Friday to wire fraud in connection to an alleged plot to pilfer $218,000 from a network of charter schools he founded in New York City. “Seth Andrew, 43, a former White House advisor, admitted today to devising a scheme...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. advisers, ex-White House official

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced its latest batch of subpoenas Tuesday evening, this time focusing on two advisers to Donald Trump Jr. and a former White House official. Why it matters: The panel said the three individuals subpoenaed — Andy Surabian, Arthur Schwartz and...
POTUS
Times Daily

A fraud case against Trump? Not a slam dunk, experts say

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, Donald Trump punctuated his reality TV spiels and presidential speeches with claims that his business and his many gold-plated properties were “huge,” “amazing,” the biggest and the best. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
The Guardian

Jimmy Kimmel on White House’s free Covid tests: ‘Great idea, if this was a year ago’

Jimmy Kimmel lamented the egregiously low vaccination rate in the US on Tuesday evening, citing a study that found it had the second lowest rate (66%) of the 15 countries tracked. “It’s almost like people here are getting bad information from someplace, you know?” Kimmel said. “The only country below us is Russia (49%), which is kinda nice – our countries haven’t been on the same page since like Rocky fought Drago.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#President Barack Obama#Fraud#Ap#Digital Subscription
The Independent

‘What are Republicans for’? Biden attacks GOP for blocking his agenda in news conference

President Joe Biden on Wednesday hit out at Republicans for acting to block his agenda without offering any alternative solutions to the problems his administration is trying to address.Speaking at a White House news conference on the eve of his one-year anniversary in office, Mr Biden told reporters he was caught off guard by the vehemence of the GOP’s opposition to anything and everything he has proposed, and by their singleminded effort to ensure his presidency fails."I did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure the most important thing was that President Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Mike Lindell hires reporter fired by Newsmax for saying Covid vaccine has satanic marker

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is set to hire a reporter for his broadcast platform who was previously suspended by Newsmax for falsely suggesting that the Covid-19 vaccines have satanic markers within them.As The Daily Beast reports, Emerald Robinson previously worked as Newsmax’s White House correspondent, but was taken off the air back in November of last year, after Tweeting: “Dear Christians: The vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.”However,  On Monday evening, the businessman turned QAnon enthusiast told The Daily...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Chuck Schumer faces questions about conflicts of interest as it's revealed his daughters work at Amazon and Facebook while Senate pursues antitrust bills

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's two adult daughters work for big tech, raising questions about whether he has conflicts of interest as the Senate pursues legislation to rein in the companies. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Jessica Schumer is a registered lobbyist for Amazon, while her sister Alison...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy