Michigan Health Officials Report 37,114 Coronavirus Cases, 251 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 37,114 coronavirus cases and 251 deaths over the past two days.

Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDHHS since Wednesday. Over the two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 18,557 per day.

Of the 251 deaths announced Friday, 140 deaths were identified during a vital records review.

In total, Michigan has had 1,746,707 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28,479 total confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.

Across the state’s entire population, 64.3% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

