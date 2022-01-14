ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Health Officials Report 37,114 Coronavirus Cases, 251 Deaths

By 9and10news Site Staff
 5 days ago
Michigan health officials are reporting 37,114 coronavirus cases and 251 deaths over the past two days.

Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDHHS since Wednesday. Over the two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 18,557 per day.

Of the 251 deaths announced Friday, 140 deaths were identified during a vital records review.

In total, Michigan has had 1,746,707 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28,479 total confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.

Across the state’s entire population, 64.3% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

For all the latest coronavirus information, including coronavirus cases, deaths and vaccine totals, click here.

9&10 News

Health Officials Provide Latest COVID-19 Press Conference

Health officials say that delays in routine check-ups and medical procedures has become a concern. Munson Healthcare is only taking emergency cases while staff battle a high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. In Tuesday’s press conference, Dr. David Gordon Physician Chief of Cancer Services at Munson Healthcare listed the high risk...
PUBLIC HEALTH
9&10 News

Lack of Detention Centers in Northern Michigan Forces Juveniles to be Moved to Other States

With almost nowhere in northern Michigan to house juvenile offenders, many times they have to be moved great distances. “The issue that we’re seeing right now is that we’ve had to expand our search for juvenile detention beds further and further away from our local counties and sometimes had to look out of state,” said Judge Valerie Snyder of the 7th District Probate Court.
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

DHD#10 No Longer Performing Contact Tracing

District Health Department #10 announced Tuesday that they are discontinuing universal individual level contact tracing. They say this comes after the MDHHS announced they would be discontinuing the process. According to DHD#10, it is now up to each Michigander who tests positive for COVID-19 to notify any and all potential...
PUBLIC HEALTH
9&10 News

Cold Weather, Staffing and COVID Impacts on Homeless

Advocates for the homeless will say the struggle persists in Traverse City. “We know that the lack of affordable housing and economic conditions create a perfect storm for homelessness here,” says Ryan Hannon, a community engagement officer for Goodwill Northern Michigan. There are 260 people in the greater Grand...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

COVID-19 Health Emergency Could Be Over This Year, WHO Says

GENEVA (AP) — The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Tuesday that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic — deaths, hospitalizations and lockdowns — could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly. Dr. Michael Ryan, speaking during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
9&10 News

Ottawa County Pauses Jury Trials Amid Surge in COVID Cases

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Jury trials have been paused in a western Michigan county due to a surge in coronavirus cases, court officials said Monday. Ottawa County Probate Court and the 20th Judicial Circuit Court, based in Grand Haven, will not summon the public to courthouses to serve as jurors, according to a statement released by the court. The courts expect to resume trials Feb. 1. Any trial scheduled to begin before that date will be set for new dates.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Nessel Expands on Why Feds Should Probe Fake GOP Electors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel expanded Tuesday on why she believes it’s better for federal authorities to criminally investigate 16 Republicans who falsely claimed they were Michigan’s presidential electors. GOP officials in seven states submitted Electoral College certificates despite Democrat Joe Biden defeating...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Munson Healthcare to Provide COVID-19 Update on Tuesday

Officials from Munson Healthcare will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning. You can view the press conference from 11-11:45 a.m. on 9&10 Plus. Munson Healthcare officials will be providing updates and taking your questions on the coronavirus and vaccines. The following health care officials will be present during the press...
HEALTH SERVICES
9&10 News

9&10 News

