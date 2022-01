Fresh off a contract extension that lasts through the 2030 season, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is scheduled to host an important Junior Day event this weekend in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes have the sixth-best 2022 class in the Big Ten headlined by On3 Consensus four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa and four-star defensive lineman Aaron Graves. But Iowa hopes to improve on that class with an even better effort in the 2023 cycle and that big push begins this weekend.

