Coffey contributed 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 139-133 win over Indiana. Coffey scored 16 points in an efficient manner on the way to victory, and he continues to look sharp behind the arc. He's 16-for-33 from three over his last five games and has finished with 16 points or more in four of those matchups. Coffey also dished out seven dimes for just the second time this season, with his other seven-assist outing taking place Jan. 11 against Denver.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO