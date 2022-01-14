Park Service extends public comment for Wupatki National Monument backcountry plan

The newly drafted "Bolton Lakes & Watershed Management Plan" is open for public comment!. The goal of the management plan is to provide uniform, thoughtful management of the entire watershed and lakes system now, and to offer recommendations for the future. Hillary Kenyon, a professional limnologist and Certified Lake Manager from Northeast Aquatic Research (NEAR) drafted the main body of this plan. In 2020, the towns of Bolton, Vernon, Coventry and Tolland along with representatives of the Friends of Bolton Lakes* and the Bolton Lakes Watershed Conservation Alliance comprised a steering committee who collaborated with Ms. Kenyon to complete the plan.
Comments / 0