Travel

Park Service extends public comment for Wupatki National Monument backcountry plan

knau.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Park Service has extended the public comment period for its proposed backcountry management plan at Wupatki National Monument. It’ll now last through Sun,...

www.knau.org

K96 FM

Glacier National Park’s Comprehensive Telecommunications Plan Approved

The plan will improve park telecommunications systems and establish conditions and parameters for commercial cell and internet coverage. WEST GLACIER, Mont. [January 5, 2022] – The National Park Service (NPS) has approved Glacier National Park’s Comprehensive Telecommunications Plan. On December 13, 2021, the Regional Director for NPS Interior Regions 6, 7, and 8 signed a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the environmental assessment (EA) prepared for the plan.
WEST GLACIER, MT
kdmanews.com

Public Comment Sought for Kandiyohi County Plan

Kandiyohi County has completed an updated draft of its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan (MHMP) and is now seeking public feedback on it. The multi-jurisdictional plan addresses how to mitigate against hazards such as tornadoes, flooding, wildland fires, blizzards, straight-line winds, ice storms, and droughts which have the potential for inflicting vast economic loss and personal hardship.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
WMDT.com

Salisbury Skate Park Enters Phase 3, City Encourages Public Comment

SALISBURY, Md- The City of Salisbury announces the third and final phase of the city’s skate park. The new phase has already had its funding approved with almost 172,000 of both state and local dollars will put the finishing touches on a project – that has been in the works for more than 14 years.
SALISBURY, MD
travelawaits.com

National Park Service Stops Harvest Of Wild Vegetable In West Virginia Parks

One of the premier locations for wild ramps, otherwise known as wild leeks, has been closed off to anyone looking to harvest them. The National Park Service (NPS) has banned ramp harvesting within New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area, and Bluestone National Scenic River.
LIFESTYLE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

National park working on first trail plan in history

Under a new leader, one of the country’s most visited national parks is working on a plan to revamp its trail system. The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNRA) spans 48 miles along the Chattahoochee and includes 15 land units. In 2020, it saw 3.5 million visitors, making it the country’s 16th most visited national park. It also contains about 20% of metro Atlanta’s greenspace and is home to hundreds of bird species.
ATLANTA, GA
pullmanradio.com

Latah County seeks public comment on improvements at Virgil Phillips Farm Park

Latah County is seeking public comment on a few improvements in the Virgil Phillips Farm Park. The county wants to post maps and signage and introduce weed treatment. They also want to upgrade trash bins with animal-proof garbage enclosures, install a new dock and safety ramp at the trailhead pond, repair and reroute the southeast portion of Heritage Trail.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
reviewjournal.com

Titus soon plans to push Avi Kwa Ame as national monument

Rep. Dina Titus said Friday that she intends to introduce legislation to designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument, ushering in federal protections for 450,000 acres of land sacred to indigenous tribes near the southernmost tip of Nevada. Titus plans to push forward the legislation when she returns to...
NEVADA STATE
trentondaily.com

Land Development Ordinance Extended for Public Comment

The Trenton Division of Planning has extended the public comment period for the City’s Land Development Ordinance (LDO) to Jan. 31, 2022. “We extended public comment for the LDO after several local groups requested additional time to review and provide comments,” said Mayor Gusciora. “We’re happy to comply. Public input is the only way this plan will succeed and I encourage every concerned Trentonian to take the time to review the plan on the website and provide their questions, comments, and concerns.”
TRENTON, NJ
max983.net

Public Input Sought on Bremen Swimming Pool Project, Master Park Plan

The Bremen Park and Recreation Board members and the Bremen Aquatics Committee are looking for public input for an upcoming swimming pool project. The town received funding through the Marshall County Crossroads Regional Stellar Communities Initiative to renovate or replace the pool at Sunnyside Park. The park board and committee members have put together a survey for members of the Bremen community and surrounding communities to gather comments about a future aquatics facility.
BREMEN, IN
idaho.gov

Public comment sought on plan for Idaho highway rail grade crossings

BOISE – Public input is being sought on the action plan to guide Irail grade crossings on Idaho Highways. Through Jan. 21, members of the public are invited to comment at https://arcg.is/1DqS4b or via the QR code posted below. The action plan identifies, analyzes, and develops solutions to issues...
IDAHO STATE
travelawaits.com

National Park Service Announces Five Free Entrance Days For 2022

The National Parks Service is hoping to get more people interested in visiting their parks and is offering 5 days in 2022 where admission is free. And the first of those days is coming up later this month. Fee-free admission days in 2022 are:. Monday, January 17 (Martin Luther King...
TRAVEL
Santa Barbara Edhat

Extension of Public Comment Period for the Proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary

On November 10, 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) published a Notice of Intent to conduct scoping and to prepare a draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. On December 16, 2021, NOAA extended the public comment period by 21 days to January 31, 2022, to provide the public additional time to provide comments on the Notice of Intent.
SCIENCE
warm1069.com

Planning on Visiting More National Parks in 2022

Then you are in luck, there are 5 free days this year. If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get out more — specifically, to get out and visit one of America’s great national parks — then you’ve got a few freebies coming your way from parks that normally charge admission if you visit on one of the dates announced below.
TRAVEL
underscore.news

The Indigenous Voice at the Helm of the National Park Service

As the first Native American director of the National Park Service, Charles F. “Chuck” Sams III brings an Indigenous perspective to a U.S. Department of Interior agency responsible for more than 400 national parks, monuments and memorials, as well as more than 300,000 staff and volunteers. The U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
UPMATTERS

DNR seeking public comment on wolf management plan

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is working to update the state’s wolf management plan, one component of the update is considering public feedback. Anyone can submit feedback through an online survey through January 31. The current plan was created in 2008 and updated in...
MICHIGAN STATE
coastalreview.org

National Park Service offers free entry on special days

All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone on special days throughout the year. Wright Brothers National Memorial is the only park in the National Park Service System on the coast that charges an entrance fee. Cape Lookout National Seashore in Carteret County, Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, both on the Outer Banks, and Moores Creek National Battlefield in Pender County are free year-round.
LIFESTYLE
247tempo.com

National Parks with the Best and Worst Mobile Service

The National Park System comprises 63 national parks and over 350 national park sites that stretch over more than 84 million acres. Dotting across all states and U.S. territories, the sites range from large, well-known parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to historically significant places, like the birthplace of Martin Luther King, Jr.
CELL PHONES
coventryct.org

The newly drafted "Bolton Lakes & Watershed Management Plan" is open for public comment!

The newly drafted "Bolton Lakes & Watershed Management Plan" is open for public comment!. The goal of the management plan is to provide uniform, thoughtful management of the entire watershed and lakes system now, and to offer recommendations for the future. Hillary Kenyon, a professional limnologist and Certified Lake Manager from Northeast Aquatic Research (NEAR) drafted the main body of this plan. In 2020, the towns of Bolton, Vernon, Coventry and Tolland along with representatives of the Friends of Bolton Lakes* and the Bolton Lakes Watershed Conservation Alliance comprised a steering committee who collaborated with Ms. Kenyon to complete the plan.
COVENTRY, CT

