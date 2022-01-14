Man shot and killed on Grace Street, first confirmed homicide of 2022 in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police has confirmed one man was shot and killed in the city this afternoon, marking a grim milestone: the first homicide of the year.
The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 2200 block of West Grace Street, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have detained an adult male suspect, and are not looking for additional suspects at this time.
The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
