Colle McVoy announces two executive creative director hires

Enclave, a fully integrated development, construction and property management company headquartered in West Fargo, ND, has opened an office in the West End Plaza of St. Louis Park to support their continued growth and projects in the Twin Cities metro. Josh Wilcox will lead as Enclave’s President of Development, Finance & Investments. A seasoned emerging business leader and resident of the Twin Cities area, Wilcox brings more than 20 years of experience in the global real estate industry, with expertise in the areas of real estate investments, capital markets, risk and operational assessments, and capital management. A proven strategic leader who has driven revenue and operational growth throughout his career, Wilcox spent time in Strategy, Finance, Operations, Growth, and Consulting roles at the likes of Citigroup, Deloitte, CBRE and Varde Partners prior to joining Enclave. “We’re thrilled to welcome Josh to the team and know he will be a great match in helping Enclave continue on its current growth trajectory at an all-new level,” said Co-Founder of Enclave, Austin Morris. “As a development-focused organization, Josh’s leadership will be pivotal to our company as a whole, and especially in this market where we have chosen to solidify our permanent presence.” Enclave offers its partners real estate investment opportunities with a focus on multi-family, commercial and industrial spaces with the unique ability to act as developer, contractor and property manager to deliver unparalleled results. “The quantity, quality and performance of Enclave’s portfolio is remarkable,” said Wilcox. “The company’s aptitude for continued strategic growth and strong operating and investing fundamentals are not only admirable, but make Enclave well-positioned to support the Minneapolis market and beyond.” Over the last decade, Enclave has transformed from a two-person start-up to a team of more than 125 professionals, completing over 100 projects across North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota and beyond. Since the company’s entrance to the Twin Cities market in 2019, they’ve developed more than 1.5 million SF of multi-family and mixed-used space with projects in Savage, Shakopee, Rogers, Maple Grove, Brooklyn Park and Richfield with developments planned for Plymouth, Bloomington, and Hastings, among others. Enclave’s St. Louis Park Office is located at 1660 S Hwy 100, Suite 502. For additional information, visit enclavecompanies.com. About Enclave: Founded in 2011, Enclave is a leading development, construction and property management company offering distinct real estate investment opportunities, general contracting services and oversight of investment properties across the upper Midwest and beyond. A fully integrated company with more than 125 team members, Enclave’s portfolio includes multi-family, mixed-use, commercial and industrial spaces that inspire people to do their best work and live their best life. A 50 Best Place to work for three years in a row and counting, Enclave is an award-winning workplace comprised of empowered and bold team members who are revolutionizing what an inspiring space truly is.

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO