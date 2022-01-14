ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneurs accuse UnitedHealth of not paying them for $1B business

By Patrick Rehkamp
Two former high-level executives with UnitedHealth Group Inc. are suing their old company, claiming they haven't been paid enough for a billion-dollar business line they helped start. UnitedHealth Group denies the allegations. Ken Ehlert, UnitedHealth Group's former chief scientific officer, and Bill Pollmann, the former chief technology officer, say...

