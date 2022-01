Preventing payments fraud is a multilayered problem that requires a multilayered approach, Allen Shiber, chief technology officer at nsKnox, told PYMNTS. Payment fraud is difficult to prevent because it comes in many forms and from different places, Shiber said. Firms must be protected from bad actors who could be insiders or outsiders. They must also be protected from numerous attack vectors, including phishing and social engineering that attack the human mind, as well as malicious software that manipulates systems and data.

