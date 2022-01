Australian online wholesale marketplace startup TradeSquare has landed $28 million in funding from investment firm Tiger Global, according to published reports. “This investment will allow us to scale in a very significant way and build upon our rapidly growing business proposition and model, our use of smart technology, and the strong executive team that we have put together,” said Co-founder Nati Harpaz, quoted Wednesday (Jan. 19) in Inside Retail.

