A 21st-century Oklahoma!

City Lit’s original stage adaptation of Owen Wister’s 1902 novel The Virginian focuses on the experience of two easterners adjusting to the rough-and-ready way of life in pre-statehood Wyoming in the 1880s. One is “The Virginian” (he has no other name), the foreman on a ranch owned by a wealthy cattle baron. The other is Molly Wood, a genteel schoolteacher from Vermont. Their friendship evolves slowly and shyly into romance, until the Virginian leads a posse to track down a gang of cattle rustlers. With no reliable legal system available in this far-flung territory, the men feel they must take the law into their own hands—and cattle theft is a hanging offense. Molly’s conflicted emotions are tested even further when the leader of the rustlers challenges the cowboy she loves to a shoot-out at sundown—a classic trope of Western novels (and, later, movies and TV shows) that found its first depiction in Wister’s story.

