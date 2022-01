Since COVID first made itself widely known in 2020, our lives have been drastically altered. Nearly two years later, we continue to pivot. But what if pivoting is the new normal? Can we coincide with COVID long-term? Dr. Colbert of the University of Illinois at Chicago says simply, yes. “We need to begin to accept the idea that COVID is going to be with us for some time. We must begin the transition as a nation to the “new normal,” says Dr. Colbert, Assistant Program Director of the emergency medicine residency program at UIC. “Attending children’s events, entertaining friends and family at small home gatherings, and going on vacation is all possible if done safely and correctly,” adds Colbert.

