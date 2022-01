The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has published a comparative study on immunity to COVID-19 from vaccines and its effectiveness. Researchers found that from May to November 2021, COVID-19 cases and related hospitalization were substantially lower among those who had been vaccinated and/or survived a previous infection.The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has published a comparative study on immunity to COVID-19 from vaccines and its effectiveness. Researchers found that from May to November 2021, COVID-19 cases and related hospitalization were substantially lower among those who had been vaccinated and/or survived a previous infection.

ALBANY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO