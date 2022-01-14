ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, ID

No Confirmed Wolf Sighting Near Buhl

By Benito Baeza
 5 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After recent online rumors of a wolf sighting in the Magic Valley, Idaho wildlife officials say they cannot confirm such an animal has been seen this far south. Terry Thompson, spokesperson for the Magic Valley Regional Office for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says after hearing...

