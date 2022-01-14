ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

The Funded: Bolt Financial scored $355M in its 2nd megaround in 4 months

By Cromwell Schubarth
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bolt's new deal is only the third largest of the year so far in the Bay...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Francisco Business Times

Wednesday Digest: Cliff House restaurant search begins; Insurers kill high-end fire policies

Good morning, Bay Area. Verizon and AT&T said they will go ahead with plans to switch on high-speed 5G service nationwide Wednesday — except near airports and runways, after carriers complained that interference from new wireless service on a key instrument on planes is worse than originally thought. Meanwhile in earnings on Wednesday, Bank of America — the second-biggest U.S. bank by assets — topped analysts’ estimates for profit. Here's a local look at what's happening in money and business in the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolt#Breakfast#Downtown San Jose#New Deal#Marriott#The Future Of
San Francisco Business Times

Early Money: A Sonoma County weed product purveyor raised $7 million in Series A funds

Consider pairing your next glass of wine with a sampling of weed-laced gummies. That's too far off the mission of Garden Society. The Cloverdale startup proudly touts its Wine Country location and the quality of its marijuana edibles and pre-rolled cigarettes. And it must be on to something, because it's been finding a following for its products.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
838
Followers
3K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco

Comments / 0

Community Policy