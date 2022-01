1. The Buccaneers were prepared on every level. I'll admit it: I got kind of bored. In a playoff game. Never in whatever expectations I had leading up to the game did I think that would be an emotion I would experience but nevertheless I sat there, with the Bucs up 31-0 heading into the fourth quarter, looking at the clock to see how much time Tampa Bay still had to run out for the inevitable to become official.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO