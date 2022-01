The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 6 at approximately 8:44 a.m. on Brush Lake Road in Boundary County. Idaho State Police said the operator of a T-500 Galion road grader, a 69-year old man from Sandpoint, left the roadway, rolled down an embankment and came to rest on top of the cab. The operator was declared deceased at the scene.

BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO