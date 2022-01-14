ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Music Releases January 14: FKA Twigs, Kane Brown, Avril Lavigne, Cordae and More!

By Meredith B. Kile‍
ETOnline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. FKA Twigs released her long-anticipated new mixtape, CAPRISONGS, which features guest appearances from The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar and more. Cordae dropped his star-studded...

www.etonline.com

kfdi.com

Country Music Minute-New Albums, New Duets and a new Interview From Chris Stapleton

I’m not sure what to think, but Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry could be a great combination. Gonna have to play “wait and see” cause it’s comin’ in April. You won’t have to wait for a new single from Jason Aldean. Also, the debut album from newcomer Priscilla Block is coming in a couple weeks. All that and Chris Stapleton on 60 Minutes.
MUSIC
Billboard

FKA Twigs Announces New Mixtape ‘Caprisongs’ Featuring The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith & More

After teasing new music on TikTok, FKA Twigs officially announced her upcoming mixtape Caprisongs on social media, set to release Jan. 14. “CAPRISONGS is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends,” she wrote on her Jan. 6 post, noting inspirations from London, Hackney, Los Angeles, New York and Jamaica. The British singer was generous, also revealing the track list and features, including “Tears In the Club” featuring The Weeknd, and others featuring Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, Pa Salieu, Rema, Shygirl, Dystopia and Unknown T.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics, from Adele to Foo Fighters

We all have that friend who belts out the wrong lyrics to songs when they play on the car radio or on a night out.If this doesn’t sound familiar to you, then sorry but you probably are that friend.Don’t worry, from mixing up romantic sentiments with items of food to mistaking meaningful declarations for sexual innuendos, mishearing song lyrics is just part of what it is to be human.Of all the lyrics in our round-up, it was songs by Ariana Grande, Elton John, Taylor Swift and Jimi Hendrix that people most often got mixed up. Check out the funniest examples...
MUSIC
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Dolly Parton, Avril Lavigne, Jason Aldean and More New Music Musts

Watch: Dolly Parton: Jennifer Aniston's Just Great. Period. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
MUSIC
Spin

Avril Lavigne Announces New Album Love Sux, Shares New Song ‘Love It When You Hate Me’

Avril Lavigne detailed her forthcoming Love Sux, which is out on February 25 through Travis Barker’s DTA Records. The eight-time Grammy-nominated pop punker also released the record’s fourth track, “Love It When You Hate Me” that features blackbear. Following the release of Love Sux‘s first single, “Bite Me,” the singles are Lavigne’s first new music since 2019. Love Sux is her seventh studio album, which is available for pre-order now.
TV SHOWS
popwrapped.com

New Music Friday: Avril Lavigne, Dolly Parton, Jake Banfield, Kevin Quinn, & More

We’re ready for another New Music Friday today and it’s stacked! Throughout genres, fans were treated to their highly anticipated new music from their favorite artists. With new singles releasing today, Priscilla Block announced the release of her debut album “Welcome to the Block Party,” Avril Lavigne announced the release of her upcoming album “Love Sux,” and the queen of country, Dolly Parton, released her surprise single “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” off her upcoming album “Run Rose Run.”
MUSIC
q93fm.com

Hear Avril Lavigne duet with blackbear on new single "Love It When You Hate Me"

Avril Lavigne has released a new track from her upcoming album Love Sux, which will be out February 25. "Love It When You Hate Me" is a pop/punk duet with singer/songwriter/producer blackbear, and it's one of three collaborations on the album. As previously reported, the other two are with Machine Gun Kelly and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182.
MUSIC
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

FKA twigs to drop new mixtape CAPRISONGS

FKA twigs has announced a new mixtape. Following the release of 'Tears In The Club' featuring The Weeknd, the 33-year-old singer - whose real name is Tahliah Barnett - has unveiled the starry collection called 'CAPRISONGS'. The 'cellophane' star explained how she felt compelled to document her journey "falling in...
MUSIC
completemusicupdate.com

One Liners: Avril Lavigne, Fred Rister, The Streets, more

Reservoir has acquired the publishing catalogue of the late DJ, songwriter, and producer Fred Rister, including collaborations with David Guetta, Kelly Rowland, Kid Cudi, The Black Eyed Peas and more. “Sometimes, fate is a good provider and selling to Reservoir is also something that Fred would have liked”, says Rister’s wife Isabel.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

FKA twigs Shares New Song “Jealousy”

FKA twigs has released a new song titled “Jealousy” ahead of the release of her forthcoming mixtape. Featuring Rema, the smooth track features a downtempo beat and marks the first time FKA twigs collaborated with the Nigerian artist. “I just wanna go outside and feel the sun is shinin’ on my better side/I’ve not always had my way, but I forgive my sins/Yeah, baby, that’s okay/Jealousy you put on me/You’re in your feelings way too deep,” echoes the song’s chorus.
MUSIC
CMT

The Roundup: New Music from Dolly Parton, Kane Brown, Priscilla Block and More

Country icon Dolly Parton, arena-headliner Kane Brown, Grammy-nominated roots singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah and country newcomers Priscilla Block, Hailey Whitters and Muscadine Bloodline are among the litany of artists who released new music today. Embedded from www.youtube.com. Dolly Parton – “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” is the debut single from the...
MUSIC
catcountry96.com

Kane Brown Releases Sweet New Song – “Whiskey Sour”

As Kane Brown is approaching the top of the country music airplay chart with “One Mississippi” – he’s giving his fans a musical treat with “Whiskey Sour.”. Turns out that Kane can relate to the lyrics in “Whiskey Sour” not through his own experiences, but through those around him, “The story behind the song is kind of weird for me. All my friends are really going through a depressing time with relationships. So when I heard this song for the first time, it really resonated with me just because the people around me and that’s why I fell in love with the song so much.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: FKA Twigs CAPRISONGS

“Hey, I made you a mixtape,” FKA Twigs coos conversationally at the start of CAPRISONGS. “Because when I feel you, I feel me. And when I feel me, it feels good.”. FKA Twigs is not one to half-ass anything. Up until now, the dancer-turned-pop star born Tahliah Barnett has been meticulous. Her first two albums, LP1 and MAGDALENE, have aged absurdly well, which can be attributed to how exacting Twigs’ creative process seems to be. Even her shorter releases, especially the M3LL155X EP, are hyper-focused and precise. There are no rough edges on FKA Twigs songs; they are pure force. She has often been perceived as an avatar for controlled power — the masterful MAGDALENE was about deconstructing that image, presenting her as someone capable of falling apart, though of course she fell apart in the most graceful and operatic way possible. Even when she’s in pieces, she does not let loose. But CAPRISONGS plays like a lesson in letting loose — or learning to “don’t think just go studio and create,” as she put it in the statement that announced her latest project. And when I feel me, it feels good, and CAPRISONGS is largely about feeling good and feeling more like yourself, whatever shape that might take.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

FKA Twigs Shares New Killer Visual For “Meta Angel”

FKA Twigs has just released the visual for her new song “Meta Angel.” The song is off of her new mixtape, CAPRISONGS. The mixtape has been catching quite a bit off attention. Rolling Stone called it “the most buoyant music of her career.” Nylon had similar praise for it saying, it was “unfussy, and — perhaps most notably – playful projects yet.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

FKA Twigs & Chris Brown Carry Us Through Our "R&B Season" Update

R&B Season is in full swing. This week, we have new tracks from FKA Twigs, Chris Brown, and Diplo to share with you as we continue to venture into 2022. On her CAPRISONGS project, 34-year-old Twigs sets a magical tone, revealing that she's in the midst of healing from all the trauma she's endured over the years, but she's still making time for fun with friends and constant self-growth.
MUSIC

