Moss appointed to joint transporation oversight committee

RALEIGH — State Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, has been appointed to the Joint Legislative Transportation Oversight Committee.

The appointment was made Friday by House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and will expire Jan. 15, 2023.

“I’m honored to accept this appointment from the Speaker of the House to serve as a voice on the Transportation Oversight Committee,”Moss said in a press release. “Our state roads, highways, and other transportation infrastructure are critical to the success of our local economy. I look forward to representing the people of our community on this important committee.”

The committee includes 11 members each from the Senate and the House of Representatives. At least three members of the minority party from each chamber must be appointed.

State Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Moore, was appointed last week to serve as co-chair of the committee, alongside Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell. McInnis is a Richmond County native who recently switched his residency to Moore County.

Moss was also appointed to serve as vice chairman of the Transportation and Local Government committees, and to serve as a committee member on Appropriations, Appropriations – Transportation, and Commerce.

Moss was the first Republican elected to the House seat representing Richmond County and that seat has long been held by a Richmond County resident.

He is entering his second year of his first term after winning the election in 2020.

Recently redrawn legislative maps will pit Moss against Rep. Jamie Boles, R-Moore, in the Republican primary later this year.