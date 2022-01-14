ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, ID

No Confirmed Wolf Sighting Near Buhl

By Benito Baeza
 5 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After recent online rumors of a wolf sighting in the Magic Valley, Idaho wildlife officials say they cannot confirm such an animal has been seen this far south. Terry Thompson, spokesperson for the Magic Valley Regional Office for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says after hearing...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

10 Idaho Animals That Might Be Seen Around or in Twin Falls

It was reported last week that there was a wolf and mountain lion sighting out near Buhl. It has since come out that the wildlife officials could not confirm any such sighting or tracks for a wolf and that they have never seen one south of the canyon. It got me thinking though, is it possible for a wolf to make its way into one of the surrounding towns, and what are the odds of seeing a mountain lion in the area, as well as other animals. Here is a list of animals and the odds of actually seeing one come into your yard.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Handing Out $99 Ice Scrapers This Winter

Driving in the winter in Idaho can be dangerous and difficult for drivers. There is a lot that comes with it. You have to be mindful of drifting snow, black ice, and high winds. Part of driving through these conditions is preparing your car. You need to make sure your tires are in good condition, you have an ice scraper in your car, and of course that your windshield is clear before you even start driving. If you don't have an ice scraper, finger nails or frisbees work well too.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

True Story Of Brutal Murder Of Religious West Idaho Cowboy Airing

The 2013 murder of a well-liked, Emmett, Idaho, saddle maker has received its own episode in a true-crime series airing on the Investigation Discovery network. "Murder in the Heartland: To Kill a Cowboy," tells the story of the 2013 murder of 78-year-old Darole Carpenter, a self-made business owner and churchgoer who was murdered in his own farmhouse. The man's killer was later identified and sentenced for his brutal crime, in which Carpenter sustained massive head and chest wounds prior to succumbing to his injuries.
EMMETT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Mountain Lion Relaxes Near Carey, Idaho

If you like wildlife spotting, Carey looks like a good place to get started. A woman dropped me a line over the weekend and shared some pictures and a video. These were posted by her daughter, Chantel Melo. I asked Mom if she could ask her daughter for permission to post the images. A short while later, Mom wrote back and said I could.
CAREY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

View Plans for the Burley and Heyburn Interchange Redesign

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An open house will be held later in January on plans to redesign the aging Burley and Heyburn interchanges on Interstate 84. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the open house will be held on January 26, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fire Department. Plans are to redesign the 208 and 211 interchanges, both built in the 1960s. ITD said the structures have come to the end of their service lives and the redesigns will make them safer, increase mobility, and improve economic opportunity. "The interchange redesign project is being funded as part of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” transportation funding initiative. The Leading Idaho initiative allows ITD to take a deliberate approach to advance large projects that will enhance safety, improve mobility, further strengthen Idaho’s economy and positively impact the Magic Valley and communities across the state for years to come," said the agency. People who wish to go to the open house in person can do so or participate online where the plans will be available for viewing. Comments can be made between January 27, and February 10.
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Lanting to Run for Idaho House Seat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A former Twin Falls city councilman will run for a legislative house seat currently held by a lawmaker seeking to run for a senate seat. Greg Lanting announced his intention to run for House Seat 25B currently held by Linda Wright Hartgen. Rep. Hartgen will run for Senate seat in District 25, currently held by Sen. Lee Heider who will retire after his term. Lanting served four terms on the Twin Falls City Council before deciding to retire from the position, a total of 16 years. He served as mayor for two of those years. Before city council he was on the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission for eight years. At this time Lanting is on the Twin Falls County Fair Board. He has a background in teaching after having worked as a teacher for 16 years and a principal for 17. Lanting is originally from Hollister. He earned an associate's from the College of Southern Idaho, a bachelor's from the University of Idaho, and master's from the College of Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Elk Shot Near Riggins, Idaho Fish and Game Ask for Tips

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two cow elk were illegally shot earlier in January near Riggins. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline or their regional office. The two cows were found on January 9, along the Big Salmon Road that has a lot of morning traffic. Conservation officers found much of the meat from the animals had been taken before they arrived. Idaho Fish and Game said it is possible someone might have seen the suspect vehicle on the north bank of the Big Salmon Road close to the Lake Creek Bridge. CAP can be reached at 1-800-632-5999 or the regional office at (208)799-5010 to leave a tip. People leaving a tip can remain anonymous.
RIGGINS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

MISSING: 17-Year-Old Gooding ID Female Last Contact Jan 17

A teenage girl has been reported missing from southern Idaho. The Gooding Police Department is asking the public for information that might lead to her present location. Have you seen Luz Maria Robles? Robles' profile was added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website on Monday, January 17. She is 5'3", and weighs 180 pounds. Gooding is located 43 miles northwest of Twin Falls.
GOODING, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Christmas Lights In Twin Falls

Christmas lights in Twin are beautiful around the holidays, but after a month should they still be up and on? Due to the weather, it isn't illogical to see them still up. Why do people still turn them on though? One thing I think would be a good idea is that nobody wants to get up in the snow, ice, and wind to take down Christmas lights, so why not leave them up and on year-round? Twin Falls could become Christmas City USA and use it to help with tourism and for those that want to get in the holiday spirit in the summer months. People should be encouraged to keep them up, and then nobody also has to worry about taking them down during the cold winter.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Photo Earns Spot On Website Devoted To Awkward Images

I was born in the seventies. The fashion and personal grooming habits of most people during this time period made for some interesting family portraits to say the least. My mother wasn't overly concerned with getting the family together for annual professional photography sessions. From the day I was born up to the age of 10, we might have had two or three trips to an area photographer for a portrait. Bad hairstyles and lots of corduroy are the two things that stand out still to this day.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

DEJA VU: The Grocery Shortage Returns to Idaho

I walked into my neighborhood grocery store and like Old Mother Hubbard. This is like a feedback loop. I was going to buy some canned mushrooms for a sauce I was making. Pieces and stems are the least expensive. None to be found. I needed distilled water. The cupboard was bare. Distilled water is what I use in the reservoir of a CPAP mask. You normally wouldn’t believe it would be a product in short supply.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Battle Royale On YouTube

I came across one of these videos at the beginning of the week, but didn't think anything of it because it was just one video and it didn't even show a winner. Now I found out that it's a series of videos where the random spinning wheel eliminates a few counties each episode until there is only one remaining. It sounds dumb, and it is, but it's also fun to watch. Start with Episode 1 below and then move down. The 6th episode just published while I was writing this and it seems like he's doing one a day until there's only one county remaining.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Slow Down or Ticket: 4 Speed Traps to be Aware of Around Twin Falls

Every state has them, heck every town has them. It doesn't matter where you drive to it is inevitable you will come across one eventually. The term may not sit well with law enforcement, but speed traps are a thing, and the Twin Falls area and Magic Valley have a decent amount of them. Within the first week of living here, I was caught in one, and it is because of that that every resident of the area should be aware of where some are. They can be avoided by just going the speed limit, but if you are unfortunate enough to find yourself just a tad over the speed limit, here are a few places it may cost you.
TWIN FALLS, ID
