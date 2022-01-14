No Confirmed Wolf Sighting Near Buhl

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An open house will be held later in January on plans to redesign the aging Burley and Heyburn interchanges on Interstate 84. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the open house will be held on January 26, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fire Department. Plans are to redesign the 208 and 211 interchanges, both built in the 1960s. ITD said the structures have come to the end of their service lives and the redesigns will make them safer, increase mobility, and improve economic opportunity. "The interchange redesign project is being funded as part of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” transportation funding initiative. The Leading Idaho initiative allows ITD to take a deliberate approach to advance large projects that will enhance safety, improve mobility, further strengthen Idaho’s economy and positively impact the Magic Valley and communities across the state for years to come," said the agency. People who wish to go to the open house in person can do so or participate online where the plans will be available for viewing. Comments can be made between January 27, and February 10.
Comments / 0