No Confirmed Wolf Sighting Near Buhl

Christmas lights in Twin are beautiful around the holidays, but after a month should they still be up and on? Due to the weather, it isn't illogical to see them still up. Why do people still turn them on though? One thing I think would be a good idea is that nobody wants to get up in the snow, ice, and wind to take down Christmas lights, so why not leave them up and on year-round? Twin Falls could become Christmas City USA and use it to help with tourism and for those that want to get in the holiday spirit in the summer months. People should be encouraged to keep them up, and then nobody also has to worry about taking them down during the cold winter.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO