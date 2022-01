Tesla’s widely-publicized issues with heat pumps over the past several weeks are being solved by a firmware update, CEO Elon Musk commented this past weekend. “Fixing this is a high priority,” Musk said on Saturday. The heat pump has been an integral part of Tesla’s plan to combat range diminishment in colder climates. However, the past several weeks have proven to show that the heat pump architecture is not effective in extremely low-temperature climates. Owners in Canada and other extremely frigid areas of North America are reporting issues with defrosting and defogging the windshield, an issue the heat pump would usually solve due to its unique engineering.

