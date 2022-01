■ My mom was an amazing cook. I can still remember the bright yellow cast-iron pot she used for hot fudge and hollandaise sauce. And we had an electric wok for mu shu pork and Mandarin pancakes. She had every Gourmet magazine that ever existed and a hundred cookbooks. Every Sunday as a kid, I would get together with her and my sister and dig through those and her little recipe file, plan out a menu for the week, then we’d all go grocery shopping. When I was like 8, I started being part of the actual cooking. Sometimes Mom would just sit back and let us do our thing. She is the biggest reason I’m where I am today.

