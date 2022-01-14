ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Citi says Mexico consumer bank a 'jewel,' as it gears up to sell

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago
(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc described the Citibanamex consumer bank in Mexico it is planning to shed as a “jewel” as it gears up to be active with potential buyers in the coming months.

The lender has been shedding the last of its consumer businesses outside of the United States as part of a “strategy refresh” started by Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, who took the helm in March.

The bank said this week it would wind down its massive consumer bank in Mexico, the No. 3 consumer bank in the country, and earlier on Friday announced the sale of its retail arms in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to Singapore-based lender United Overseas Bank.

On a conference call on Friday, Fraser said separating the consumer business from the institutional business would not be a simple process.

“We will be looking to go to market in the spring and be active with potential buyers” in the coming months, Fraser said.

“We think this is a jewel for someone,” said Fraser, who added that it was “not for us.”

Analysts have said homegrown billionaires such as Carlos Slim and Ricardo Salinas Pliego were among front-runners to buy the Citibanamex assets. Analysts said it would likely carry a price tag between $4 billion and $8 billion.

Seekingalpha.com

Citigroup to exit consumer, small business, mid-market banking in Mexico

Citigroup (NYSE:C) plans to exit the consumer, small business, and middle-market banking operations of Citibanamex as part of its of its plan to focus its consumer banking business. Citi (C) stock rises 1.3% in after-hours trading. The bank will continue to operate a locally licensed banking business in Mexico through...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Citi to exit Mexican consumer banking business in strategy revamp

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday that it will exit its Citibanamex consumer banking business in Mexico, marking an end to a two-decade-long retail effort there as the last of its consumer banking ventures outside the United States. Citi said it intends to focus its...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Puma tops quarterly forecasts despite supply chain problems

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma reported stronger-than-expected preliminary quarterly sales and core profit on Thursday, as strong global demand helped offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain constraints. Puma had previously warned supply bottlenecks and manufacturing disruptions would mean a shortage of products well into...
BUSINESS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Premium wineries rebound in 2021 but face tough sell with younger consumers, study says

While the premium wine business enters 2022 in much better shape than it did when tasting rooms and restaurants were closed the first year of the pandemic, the industry’s long-lingering challenges with adapting to change — particularly, attracting younger consumers — are hampering the recovery, according to a closely watched report from Silicon Valley Bank.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain's Primark to cut 400 store management jobs

LONDON (Reuters) - A plan to simplify British clothing retailer Primark’s in-store retail management structure will result in the net loss of about 400 jobs, the finance chief of owner Associated British Foods said on Thursday. “A number of roles are going to be affected. Will there be a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

