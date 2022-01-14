ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch John Cena Lead Song-and-Dance-Filled ‘Peacemaker’ Opening Credits

By Joe Price
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker has debuted on HBO Max, series creator James Gunn has shared the fun, dance-filled opening credits—and star John Cena calls the result the “most non-skippable title sequence.”. Focused on Cena’s titular character, who debuted in Gunn’s film last summer, Peacemaker...

Parade

From Wrestling Rings to Wedding Rings! Who Is Peacemaker Star John Cena's Wife, Shay Shariatzadeh?

They say the heart is a muscle, and John Cena certainly knows a thing or two about muscles. Having tied the knot last year, the WWE veteran’s heart belongs to his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. Despite his larger-than-life fame, the couple have kept their romance largely out of the limelight, save for a couple of red carpet appearances and the occasional interview comment.
/Film

John Cena's Tighty-Whitey Dance Scene In Peacemaker Was Filmed On Day One

After hooking up with a woman for the first time in four years (prison is rough, okay?), Peacemaker rifles through her collection of vinyl and puts on The Quireboys' record before putting on a lip sync performance for the ages. The moment is surprisingly sweet given just what a monster Peacemaker was in "The Suicide Squad," and Gunn himself was impressed by Cena's commitment to putting it all out there. In his tweet, Gunn said:
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
Variety

‘Peacemaker’ Gives John Cena the Spotlight, But Danielle Brooks the More Intriguing Role: TV Review

SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains major spoilers for the first three episodes of “Peacemaker,” which premiered January 13 on HBO Max. Even after re-watching James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” in anticipation of “Peacemaker,” it was hard to see why Peacemaker, of all the movie’s antiheroes, merited a series of his own beyond the fact that he was played by John Cena. In a story that otherwise leans on agents of chaos like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior’s endearing Ratcatcher 2, and conflicted journeymen like Idris Elba’s Bloodsport or Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, Cena’s stickler of a killer was far from...
ComicBook

John Cena's Peacemaker Is A Hit On Rotten Tomatoes

We're one week away from the premiere of Peacemaker on HBO Max, a TV spin-off from last year's The Suicide Squad which follows John Cena's character in an original story from writer/director James Gunn. The first reviews for the project have started to make their way online and the new show is already proving to be a major hit with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Though the show doesn't yet have enough reviews to be given a "Certified Fresh" distinction, it sure seems like it's on its way there as it currently sits at a 91% rating.
Deadline

Juan Pablo Raba Joins John Cena & Alison Brie In Pierre Morel Action Comedy ‘Freelance’; Filming Begins In Colombia

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos, Peppermint and Coyote star Juan Pablo Raba is joining John Cena and Alison Brie in director Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance. Filming is now underway in Colombia on the movie, which follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not...
Boston Herald

John Cena is ‘Peacemaker’ again in HBO Max series

After being part of the Suicide Squad, Peacemaker is ready to go off on his own. Following the 2021 movie about the team of convicts turned crime-fighters, John Cena works again with writer-director James Gunn by reprising the DC Comics character — who intends to instill peace, even if that takes committing mayhem — as the new series “Peacemaker” begins streaming Thursday on HBO Max. A black ops soldier, Christopher Smith (Cena) uses everything at his disposal to try to shape the world the way he’d like it, whatever price anyone else must pay in the process.
Cinema Blend

‘Peacemaker’ Interviews With James Gunn, John Cena, Jennifer Holland And More

James Gunn and the stars of DC’s 'Peacemaker' including John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Robert Patrick and Steve Agee discuss their new HBO Max series. Writer/Director James Gunn and the stars of DC’s Peacemaker series including John Cena (Peacemaker), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Robert Patrick (Auggie Smith), Steve Agee (John Economos), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante) and Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn) discuss their new HBO Max series in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell.
arcamax.com

'Peacemaker' review: John Cena is a big, dumb hero in a helmet in this fun 'Suicide Squad' spinoff

A spinoff of director James Gunn’s reboot of “The Suicide Squad,” which came out just six months ago, the HBO Max series “Peacemaker” might be the closest thing to a comic book adaptation that appeals to my sensibilities. It’s ridiculous and knows it’s ridiculous, with a fully R-rated Saturday morning cartoon sensibility that refuses to take itself too seriously. With John Cena in the title role — a ding-dong with muscles who nonsensically proclaims, “I made a vow to have peace no matter how many people I have to kill to get it” — the show is big, dumb, rollicking fun. I like it a lot.
geekculture.co

Geek Exclusive: John Cena And James Gunn Want Viewers To Decide If Peacemaker Is A Superhero Or A Supervillain

There’s a certain ambiguity about the recent characters he‘s played, and former wrestler turned film star John Cena won’t have it any other way. His Jakob Toretto character was touted as the villain in Fast & Furious 9, until he flipped in the third act and supported his brother, and while The Suicide Squad touted Peacemaker as a hero amongst the rag-tag crew of supervillains, audiences realised they were misdirected when Cena’s Peacemaker ended up killing Colonel Rick Flag, portrayed by Joel Kinnaman, in the film.
Syracuse.com

John Cena plays ‘Peacemaker’ in new HBO Max series: How to watch, premiere date, trailer

Director James Gunn brings the DC Comics character Peacemaker to life, inspiring a new series coming to HBO Max this week. “Peacemaker” premieres on the streaming service Thursday, Jan. 13. Audiences were originally introduced to Peacemaker in Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad” and the story of this character is continued through the HBO Max series.
Primetimer

The problem with Peacemaker is John Cena's character seems like an adult Kyle Rittenhouse

Cena's Peacemaker/Christopher Smith character "reminds me of no one more than Kyle Rittenhouse, and it’s a comparison that smacks me in the face multiple times per episode," says James Field. "Do I mean Rittenhouse is good at heart? Hell no. Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer. He armed himself and went looking for trouble. He killed two people because he put himself in a situation far beyond his control and understanding. He made those choices. He’s also a product of his environment. He’s a young man programmed by his mother and hometown and then, after he murdered Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, thrust into an adulating conservative media spotlight he’s clearly too dim to see for the manipulative sham it is. Rittenhouse is, as Wayne describes Daryl on Letterkenny, so awkward. The kind of overenthusiastic guy everyone humors because having an actual conversation with him is too damned difficult. If he were a Marvel fan he’d spend hours on message boards arguing the minutiae of character biographies, but he chose to worship law enforcement instead. None of this excuses his actions. He’s still a murderer. And so is Christopher Smith. Peacemaker is who Rittenhouse would grow into given access to heavier weaponry and governmental carte blanche to murder more people. James Gunn — like many authors and filmmakers — takes fictional murderers and turns them into heroes. He did it with the Suicide Squad. He did it with Drax and Gamora. In Brightburn and Super he flipped that script, showing us the monstrous side of superheroes and vigilantes. I don’t think he intends anyone to admire Peacemaker. Quite the opposite. But a substantial percentage of the population will miss the subtext and see in Peacemaker an American hero, just like they do Rittenhouse. Wrapped in the flag and deluded by whitewashed US history classes, confident that whatever they do is the right course of action because they’re the ones doing it. Once I saw the resemblance it became impossible to ignore and colored everything on the screen."
