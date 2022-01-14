ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, ID

No Confirmed Wolf Sighting Near Buhl

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After recent online rumors of a wolf sighting in the Magic Valley, Idaho wildlife officials say they cannot confirm such an animal has been seen this far south. Terry Thompson, spokesperson for the Magic Valley Regional Office for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says after hearing...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

10 Idaho Animals That Might Be Seen Around or in Twin Falls

It was reported last week that there was a wolf and mountain lion sighting out near Buhl. It has since come out that the wildlife officials could not confirm any such sighting or tracks for a wolf and that they have never seen one south of the canyon. It got me thinking though, is it possible for a wolf to make its way into one of the surrounding towns, and what are the odds of seeing a mountain lion in the area, as well as other animals. Here is a list of animals and the odds of actually seeing one come into your yard.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

85-year-old Weiser Man May Have Drowned in Hells Canyon

WEISER, Idaho (KLIX)-East Oregon authorities say an Idaho fisherman may have drowned in Hells Canyon on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, Alberto Sillonis, of Weiser was reported overdue from a fishing trip on January 17. The 85-year-old man had gone to the Hells Canyon Visitor's Center, located at the very end of the road into the canyon below the Hells Canyon Dam. Sillonis was supposed to return home Monday evening.
WEISER, ID
98.3 The Snake

8 New Home Tech Ideas to Look for at Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show

If you own a home, you know that occasionally you'll find something in your house that you want to change. Maybe you used to like a certain style or there's a better way to do something, so you want to make changes. You may also be completely happy with your home until you find out about a new technology or home improvement item that you didn't know you needed. That's where the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show comes in.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

True Story Of Brutal Murder Of Religious West Idaho Cowboy Airing

The 2013 murder of a well-liked, Emmett, Idaho, saddle maker has received its own episode in a true-crime series airing on the Investigation Discovery network. "Murder in the Heartland: To Kill a Cowboy," tells the story of the 2013 murder of 78-year-old Darole Carpenter, a self-made business owner and churchgoer who was murdered in his own farmhouse. The man's killer was later identified and sentenced for his brutal crime, in which Carpenter sustained massive head and chest wounds prior to succumbing to his injuries.
EMMETT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buhl, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Handing Out $99 Ice Scrapers This Winter

Driving in the winter in Idaho can be dangerous and difficult for drivers. There is a lot that comes with it. You have to be mindful of drifting snow, black ice, and high winds. Part of driving through these conditions is preparing your car. You need to make sure your tires are in good condition, you have an ice scraper in your car, and of course that your windshield is clear before you even start driving. If you don't have an ice scraper, finger nails or frisbees work well too.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Mountain Lion Relaxes Near Carey, Idaho

If you like wildlife spotting, Carey looks like a good place to get started. A woman dropped me a line over the weekend and shared some pictures and a video. These were posted by her daughter, Chantel Melo. I asked Mom if she could ask her daughter for permission to post the images. A short while later, Mom wrote back and said I could.
CAREY, ID
98.3 The Snake

View Plans for the Burley and Heyburn Interchange Redesign

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An open house will be held later in January on plans to redesign the aging Burley and Heyburn interchanges on Interstate 84. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the open house will be held on January 26, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fire Department. Plans are to redesign the 208 and 211 interchanges, both built in the 1960s. ITD said the structures have come to the end of their service lives and the redesigns will make them safer, increase mobility, and improve economic opportunity. "The interchange redesign project is being funded as part of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” transportation funding initiative. The Leading Idaho initiative allows ITD to take a deliberate approach to advance large projects that will enhance safety, improve mobility, further strengthen Idaho’s economy and positively impact the Magic Valley and communities across the state for years to come," said the agency. People who wish to go to the open house in person can do so or participate online where the plans will be available for viewing. Comments can be made between January 27, and February 10.
BURLEY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Klix#Mountain Lion Sightings
98.3 The Snake

Multiple Crashes on I-84 In Jerome/Gooding County, Ice and Fog Reported

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers be aware of several crashes this morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome and Gooding counties. Idaho State Police said they are on the scene at milepost 150 on I-84 near Tuttle that is blocking the roadway. 511.Idaho.gov is reporting that all westbound lanes are blocked at this time and one eastbound lane is blocked. Dense fog and icy patches have been reported on the roadway across the Magic Valley this morning. The Idaho Transportation Department advises drivers slow down and use extreme caution. This is the second incident reported on I-84 this morning. ISP is on the scene of an earlier crash near Eden that is still slowing traffic.
JEROME, ID
98.3 The Snake

Two Elk Shot Near Riggins, Idaho Fish and Game Ask for Tips

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two cow elk were illegally shot earlier in January near Riggins. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline or their regional office. The two cows were found on January 9, along the Big Salmon Road that has a lot of morning traffic. Conservation officers found much of the meat from the animals had been taken before they arrived. Idaho Fish and Game said it is possible someone might have seen the suspect vehicle on the north bank of the Big Salmon Road close to the Lake Creek Bridge. CAP can be reached at 1-800-632-5999 or the regional office at (208)799-5010 to leave a tip. People leaving a tip can remain anonymous.
RIGGINS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Buhl to Host First Hemp Producers Meeting in February

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-The first hemp producers meeting is set to happen this February in Buhl. Southern Idaho Economic Development announced the Idaho Department of Agriculture, Hempitecture, IND HEMP, 100 Springs Mill, and the Idaho Farm Bureau will host the 2022 Southern Idaho Hemp Producer Meeting on February 2, beginning at 11 a.m. at the 1000 Springs Mill. In April last year, the Idaho Legislature passed and the governor signed into law House Bill 126 allowing the production, research, processing, and transportation of industrial hemp in the state. The meeting aims to help inform potential growers of the possibilities, risks, costs, and how the hemp growing process works. “With Industrial Hemp newly legalized in Idaho, there are many questions about licensing, legality, seed cultivars, harvesting techniques, yields, and where to sell material after it is harvested. Hempitecture has worked hard to put together an information meeting to serve as a building block of the hemp industry in Idaho,” said Hempitecture Founder & CEO Matthew Mead in a prepared statement. Hempitecture is currently building a manufacturing facility in Jerome County that will make hemp insulation for homes and other buildings. SIED said hemp can be made into paper, textiles, food, medicine, paint, oil, fuel and many other items. For more information on the 2022 Southern Idaho Hemp Producers Meeting hit the LINK. For those interested in attending the meeting, you can register HERE.
BUHL, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
98.3 The Snake

Christmas Lights In Twin Falls

Christmas lights in Twin are beautiful around the holidays, but after a month should they still be up and on? Due to the weather, it isn't illogical to see them still up. Why do people still turn them on though? One thing I think would be a good idea is that nobody wants to get up in the snow, ice, and wind to take down Christmas lights, so why not leave them up and on year-round? Twin Falls could become Christmas City USA and use it to help with tourism and for those that want to get in the holiday spirit in the summer months. People should be encouraged to keep them up, and then nobody also has to worry about taking them down during the cold winter.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Photo Earns Spot On Website Devoted To Awkward Images

I was born in the seventies. The fashion and personal grooming habits of most people during this time period made for some interesting family portraits to say the least. My mother wasn't overly concerned with getting the family together for annual professional photography sessions. From the day I was born up to the age of 10, we might have had two or three trips to an area photographer for a portrait. Bad hairstyles and lots of corduroy are the two things that stand out still to this day.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

DEJA VU: The Grocery Shortage Returns to Idaho

I walked into my neighborhood grocery store and like Old Mother Hubbard. This is like a feedback loop. I was going to buy some canned mushrooms for a sauce I was making. Pieces and stems are the least expensive. None to be found. I needed distilled water. The cupboard was bare. Distilled water is what I use in the reservoir of a CPAP mask. You normally wouldn’t believe it would be a product in short supply.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Battle Royale On YouTube

I came across one of these videos at the beginning of the week, but didn't think anything of it because it was just one video and it didn't even show a winner. Now I found out that it's a series of videos where the random spinning wheel eliminates a few counties each episode until there is only one remaining. It sounds dumb, and it is, but it's also fun to watch. Start with Episode 1 below and then move down. The 6th episode just published while I was writing this and it seems like he's doing one a day until there's only one county remaining.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy