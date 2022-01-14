ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New York-based Blackstone buys Montford multifamily development for $126.7M

By Liz O'Connell
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 5 days ago
The Praedium Group, a New York-based real estate investment firm, sold Novel Montford Park at the end of December for $126.67 million. It had owned the...

Charlotte Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - January 14, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
Charlotte Business Journal

Micro apartments, retail for NoDa among projects approved at Charlotte City Council zoning meeting

The NoDa community will receive a new apartment complex after Charlotte City Council approved the controversial project's rezoning yesterday. Council voted 9-2 to approve Ascent Real Estate Capital’s Centro NoDa, a 211-unit multifamily development off East 36th Street, between North Alexander and North McDowell streets. The development will include up to 11,100 square feet of retail.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

MCI Becomes 100% Employee-Owned!

Charlotte NC – MCI (formerly Mechanical Contractors Inc.), is proud to announce that it has become a 100% employee-owned company through the creation of a new ESOP (employee stock ownership plan). “We’re excited to become a 100% employee-owned business,” said Bill Champion, President of MCI & new company PACTS Holdings LLC. “Ownership is the ultimate American dream. Our commitment to exceptional quality and service has driven our growth, and the entrepreneurial spirit fostered throughout the Company has been the cornerstone of our success. MCI has been around a long time, and in that time the core of our success has always been our commitment to our employees. The transition to a 100% employee-owned company is a natural extension of these values. There is no better feeling than being able to sell the business to the people that helped you grow it,” said Bill. Through an ESOP retirement plan, employees will earn shares in the business while working for the Company. The ESOP benefit is funded entirely by Company contributions and requires no out-of-pocket investment by employees. It enables all employees to share in the firm’s long-term growth and success. “Becoming a 100% employee-owned business secures the Company’s future for our employees, customers, suppliers, and the local communities where we operate,” Bill commented. “We have always reinvested in employees and technology to better serve our customers. The ESOP ensures our ability to continue to “do right” by our customers while allowing all of our employees to share in the Company’s success.” An employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) is a retirement plan that enables employees to own the firm where they work through a qualified trust. Established in 1974, there are about 6,700 ESOP businesses in America, employing 14 million employee-owners.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte entrepreneur featured in Ally-sponsored video series highlighting diversity

A local chef was recently featured in a national "Changemakers" video series highlighting Black LGBTQ-owned businesses. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) helped launch the four-part series through a partnership with Neon by GLAAD. It worked with GLAAD, an organization that promotes LGBTQ acceptance, to identify eligible small-business owners, focusing mainly on Detroit and Charlotte. Ally then awarded $10,000 to each of the four business owners selected.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Herptastic LLC

Charlotte-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing, including zero with total debt above $1 million, during the week that ended Jan. 7. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

