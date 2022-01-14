New York-based Blackstone buys Montford multifamily development for $126.7M

Charlotte NC – MCI (formerly Mechanical Contractors Inc.), is proud to announce that it has become a 100% employee-owned company through the creation of a new ESOP (employee stock ownership plan). “We’re excited to become a 100% employee-owned business,” said Bill Champion, President of MCI & new company PACTS Holdings LLC. “Ownership is the ultimate American dream. Our commitment to exceptional quality and service has driven our growth, and the entrepreneurial spirit fostered throughout the Company has been the cornerstone of our success. MCI has been around a long time, and in that time the core of our success has always been our commitment to our employees. The transition to a 100% employee-owned company is a natural extension of these values. There is no better feeling than being able to sell the business to the people that helped you grow it,” said Bill. Through an ESOP retirement plan, employees will earn shares in the business while working for the Company. The ESOP benefit is funded entirely by Company contributions and requires no out-of-pocket investment by employees. It enables all employees to share in the firm’s long-term growth and success. “Becoming a 100% employee-owned business secures the Company’s future for our employees, customers, suppliers, and the local communities where we operate,” Bill commented. “We have always reinvested in employees and technology to better serve our customers. The ESOP ensures our ability to continue to “do right” by our customers while allowing all of our employees to share in the Company’s success.” An employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) is a retirement plan that enables employees to own the firm where they work through a qualified trust. Established in 1974, there are about 6,700 ESOP businesses in America, employing 14 million employee-owners.

