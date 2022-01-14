Free Eastsider To Host Town Hall January 15th: Press Release
Rep. Zach Hudson, Sen. Chris Gorsek to share priorities, listen to constituents during online gatheringTwo elected leaders are hosting a virtual town hall meeting this weekend to talk about bills and priorities they will take down to Salem for the upcoming 2022 short legislative session. Community members are invited to join Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale, and Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Troutdale, for an online gathering at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, on Zoom. Those who tune in are encouraged to ask questions of the electeds and discuss issues that are important to them. "Usually we would be holding town...
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Parking Commission would like to invite all Clarksville residents and downtown business owners to a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 2, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin St. At the Town Hall, City Mayor Joe Pitts and Parking...
In light of the current surge in COVID-19 case numbers, Midland Daily News is hosting a virtual COVID-19 Town Hall for the public on Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 7-8 p.m., featuring two local medical officials. WCMU Public Radio news director Amy Robinson will moderate the meeting, and the...
Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs will be hosting a virtual 6th District town hall meeting next week on Thursday, January 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The town hall meeting will also feature the announcement of the 2021 Difference Makers Award winners. Those wanting to attend the virtual meeting can register here. After registration is complete, a confirmation email will be sent including instructions on how to access the meeting. Participants can also dial into the meeting via phone at 1 (562) 247-8422 and using the pin 349-846-488.
State Senator Mike McGuire will host a virtual conversation with the public later this week. McGuire will talk with the public to learn more about the omicron variant of the coronavirus and the state of the pandemic. The meeting will be this Friday at noon and UCLA professor and infectious disease physician, Doctor Timothy Brewer will be on hand to answer questions.
JONESBORO — State Rep. Sandra Scott is hosting a virtual town hall meeting to discuss her 2022 legislative priorities on Thursday starting at 7 p.m. Priorities include civil forfeiture, ethical policing, gun safety, period poverty, solitary confinement, burial plots and implicit bias training. To join the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3tbG4PV.
Town of Thompson Supervisor Bill Rieber made the following official announcement on Sunday, January 9th:. “The Town of Thompson has received 450 Covid-19 test kits through Sullivan County. Beginning Friday morning, we started distributing the test kits to Thompson residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Kits are available during regular business hours at the Town Hall, Monday through Friday, 8;30am – 4:30 pm, while supplies last. We expect more availability in the coming weeks. For the latest information on current availability of test kits, we encourage residents to look to our dedicated COVID-19 update portal here on our website, or visit Facebook.com/TownofThompson. We hope you stay healthy! As a reminder, please stay home if you feel “off” and get tested.”
Standing on a plot of land that was originally slated to become a series of townhomes, Killeen City Councilman Michael Boyd held a town hall for roughly 40 residents of the Estancias community on 5 p.m. Sunday. The plot of land, which is located roughly near the intersection of Pinar...
Montgomery County Councilmember Tom Hucker will host an emergency virtual town hall on schools Sunday at 3 p.m. The virtual rally will feature remarks and testimony from Montgomery County Public Schools educators, students and families who have been impacted by COVID-19 safety measures and operational challenges. "These are incredibly challenging...
State Rep. Jim Murphy and Rep. Michael O’Donnell, both R-Oakville, are holding a town hall meeting to give Missourians a chance to learn about the state’s efforts to protect the voting process. The two legislators will host an Election Integrity town hall Saturday, Jan. 15 from noon to...
Due to the Friday, Jan. 7 snowstorm, Town Hall is closed. Please conduct regular business at 24/7TownHall. Town offices reopen Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 am. The Town urges everyone to stay safe in the weather.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Tompkins County Administration hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday afternoon on the local pandemic response via YouTube. Key topics such as concerns of the Omicron variant, changes to quarantine and isolation and the current state of the area were discussed. Tompkins County Deputy County Administrator...
WASHINGTON, D.C.(HubCityRadio)- Tonight, Congressman Dusty Johnson will be hosting another Tele-Town Hall beginning at 7PM, the number used to join the Tele-Town Hall is 1-833-946-1543. No topic is off limit and will run for about an hour.
District to Host Legislative Learning & Advocacy Town Hall. Waukee Community School District is excited to continue our legislative learning and advocacy conversations and opportunities for our parents and community. The topics that have been chosen are issues important to the students and families, as well as, priorities identified by...
Representatives from the 30th and 31st Legislative Districts will be hosting two separate town halls this week. The town halls will be an opportunity for legeslative representatives to update participants on their priorities and on other key issues facing the Legislature. 30th Legislative District. The 30th District includes Federal Way,...
MARIETTA - Please join Keep Marietta Beautiful on Saturday, January 15th at the "Love the Loop" Event to help clean a portion of the loop. Please meet at Marietta City Hall Parking Deck, lower level, located at 205 Lawrence Street at 9 a.m. Keep Marietta Beautiful will provide vests, litter...
Representatives Drew Stokesbary and Eric Robertson of Washington’s 31st Legislative District plan to host a virtual town hall meeting Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. During the 90-minute virtual event, they will provide an update on the 2022 legislative session and take questions from attendees. The...
Hope you had a wonderful Christmas. Chief Ruben Rivas celebrated his one-year anniversary as Double Oak Police Chief on December 1. Rivas has 22 years of law enforcement experience and has served our Town for 16 years. He continues to effectively lead the police department and we are thankful for his commitment and dedication to Double Oak!
On Jan. 3 at 2 p.m., the Student Government Association (SGA) hosted a Town Hall to answer any questions students may have regarding the Dec. 31 Niner Notice announcing the two-week virtual start to the spring 2022 semester. The Town Hall was hosted by Student Body President Dick Beekman and...
Battlefield Supervisor Chris Yakabouski invites public to town hall meeting for proposed Sheetz (Spotsy Parkway & Leavells/Smith Station Roads). WHEN: Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7pm. WHERE: Lee's Parke Club House, 5599 Holley Oak Lane, 22407.
