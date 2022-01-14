Free Eastsider To Host Town Hall January 15th: Press Release

Town of Thompson Supervisor Bill Rieber made the following official announcement on Sunday, January 9th:. “The Town of Thompson has received 450 Covid-19 test kits through Sullivan County. Beginning Friday morning, we started distributing the test kits to Thompson residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Kits are available during regular business hours at the Town Hall, Monday through Friday, 8;30am – 4:30 pm, while supplies last. We expect more availability in the coming weeks. For the latest information on current availability of test kits, we encourage residents to look to our dedicated COVID-19 update portal here on our website, or visit Facebook.com/TownofThompson. We hope you stay healthy! As a reminder, please stay home if you feel “off” and get tested.”

10 DAYS AGO