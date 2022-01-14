2022 All-Star Game Last Men In candidates debated by NHL.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today claimed center Gemel Smith off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Smith, 27, has yet to play this season while recovering from a lower-body injury. The eighth-year pro is the older brother of Red Wings forward Givani Smith and has spent the past three seasons in Tampa Bay's system, splitting time between the Lightning and American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch during the organization's back-to-back Stanley Cup championship runs. Smith has logged 88 NHL games with the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins and Lightning, notching 24 points (12-12-24), a plus-three rating and 53 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-10, 203-pound forward has also skated in 286 career AHL games between the Texas Stars, Providence Bruins and Crunch and compiled 172 points (76-96-172), a plus-21 rating and 195 penalty minutes since making his professional debut in 2014-15.

