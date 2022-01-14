ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 All-Star Game Last Men In candidates debated by NHL.com

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In vote has begun, with fans deciding which four players of the 32 nominated will be added for 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas on Feb. 4-5. One player per division will be selected by the fan vote, which runs through...

Penguins Announce Roster Moves

Forwards Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker activated and added to Pittsburgh's roster. The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Bryan Rust from the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol List and forward Jason Zucker from long-term injured reserve, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forwards Kasper Bjorkqvist and Radim Zohorna have...
The Tribune-Democrat

Penguins' Guentzel earns bid to All-Star Game

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has been selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game via fan vote as the Metropolitan Division’s “Last Man In” winner. This marks Guentzel’s second career All-Star Game selection after being named to the contest in 2020, but missing due to injury.
Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ WSH

Moments before the Jets faced Red Wings the NHL announced that Kyle Connor will represent the Jets in Vegas on All-Star Weekend. Connor leads the Jets in scoring with 37 points and this marks his first All-Star selection. Connor will join Chicago's Alex DeBrincat, Minnesota's Cam Talbot and Kirill Kaprizov, Arizona's Clayton Keller, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, Dallas' Joe Pavelski and Nashville's Juuse Saros. Mark Scheifele is the Jets representative for the Last Man in contest, Jets fans will get the chance to send Scheifele to All-Star Weekend.
O'Ree gets proclamation, new hat from Bruins day before number's retired

SAN DIEGO -- Willie O'Ree received a proclamation and a new hat Monday, one day before the Boston Bruins retire his No. 22. Bruins players told O'Ree on a Zoom call Monday that the city of Boston has proclaimed Tuesday "Willie O'Ree Day" to celebrate the NHL's first Black player's number being hoisted to the rafters of TD Garden. The ceremony, which will be streamed on NHL.com and aired on NHL Network and NESN, will take place before the Bruins play the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNO, SNE, TVAS, BSSO, ESPN+. NHL LIVE).
Guentzel, Kadri, Stamkos, Terry heading to NHL All-Star Game as ‘Last Men In’

Fans have voted Nazem Kadri, Steven Stamkos, Troy Terry, and Mika Zibanejad into the 2022 NHL All-Star Game as the “Last Men In.”. Kadri will join the Central Division team with Avalanche teammate Nathan MacKinnon; Stamkos will be with Andrei Vasilevskiy and Victor Hedman as the Lightning representatives on the Atlantic Division roster; and Terry and John Gibson will be the Ducks’ players on the Pacific Division squad.
Avs’ Nazem Kadri Selected To NHL All-Star Game As Fan-Voted Last Man In

DENVER (CBS4) – Avalanche fans have voted en masse and selected Nazem Kadri to the 2022 All-Star Game in Las Vegas. Kadri will be the third Avalanche member voted to the All-Star team. “Naz” joins Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar as part of the Avalanche delegation. MacKinnon will captain...
Reaves scores twice, Rangers rally past Maple Leafs

NEW YORK -- Ryan Reaves scored his first two goals of the season, and the New York Rangers rallied with five straight goals for a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. It was Reaves' second two-goal game in the NHL. He also did...
NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule

95 games to be played from Feb. 7-22, which had been break; end date remains April 29. The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season's original end date of April 29.
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Senators

OTTAWA - Michael Houser will make his season debut in goal for the Sabres against the Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre, coach Don Granato announced. Houser will become the sixth goaltender to start a game for the Sabres this season. He was also the sixth goaltender to appear for the team last season, when he made his NHL debut at age 28 and won a pair of starts on back-to-back nights.
Super 16: Hurricanes reclaim No. 1; Jets replace Ducks in power rankings

Avalanche rise, Predators fall, Lightning stay No. 3. The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the top spot of the weekly NHL.com Super 16 power rankings after being knocked down to No. 2 last week by the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are No. 4 this week after a 5-1 loss to...
Guentzel Named to All-Star Game as Metro Division's 'Last Men In' Winner

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has been selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game via fan vote as the Metropolitan Division's 'Last Men In' winner, it was announced today by the NHL. This marks Guentzel's second career All-Star Game selection after being named to the Game in 2020, but missing...
Drouin fined $5,000 for actions in Canadiens game

NEW YORK - - Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin during NHL Game No. 697 in Dallas on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The...
Red Wings claim Gemel Smith from Tampa Bay

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today claimed center Gemel Smith off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Smith, 27, has yet to play this season while recovering from a lower-body injury. The eighth-year pro is the older brother of Red Wings forward Givani Smith and has spent the past three seasons in Tampa Bay's system, splitting time between the Lightning and American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch during the organization's back-to-back Stanley Cup championship runs. Smith has logged 88 NHL games with the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins and Lightning, notching 24 points (12-12-24), a plus-three rating and 53 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-10, 203-pound forward has also skated in 286 career AHL games between the Texas Stars, Providence Bruins and Crunch and compiled 172 points (76-96-172), a plus-21 rating and 195 penalty minutes since making his professional debut in 2014-15.
Detroit reassigns Fulcher to Grand Rapids

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins from the team's taxi squad. Fulcher, 23, ranks among the top ECHL netminders in 2021-22, posting a 1.70 goals-against average (2nd), 0.924 save percentage (7th) and two shutouts (T2nd) alongside a 4-3-0 record in eight games with the Toledo Walleye this season. Fulcher has split his four-year professional career between the Walleye and Griffins, sporting a 19-12-6 record, 2.86 goals-against average, 0.899 save percentage and three shutouts in 38 games with Toledo and a 2-2-2 record, 2.84 goals-against average, 0.905 save percentage and one shutout in seven appearances with Grand Rapids. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound netminder spent most of the 2020-21 season on Detroit's taxi squad and made one appearance for the Red Wings in relief duty on April 6, 2019 against Buffalo, stopping nine-of-11 shots in his NHL debut.
