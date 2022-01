The Australian dollar has reversed directions and pushed above the 72 line. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7224, up 0.54% on the day. Australia will release December employment numbers in Thursday’s Asian session. The economy is expected to have created 43 thousand new jobs, which would be a modest gain compared to the monster spike of 366 thousand in November. The market is also projecting that the unemployment rate will tick lower to 4.5%, from the 4.6% beforehand. A strong release would likely give a boost to the Australian dollar.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO