TV Series

Release Date Announced for Disney’s ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot

By Samantha Kendall
allears.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been waiting for more news about The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder since we first found out about it. We even got a sneak peek of the reboot characters!. Today we found out that the new Disney+ series has finally gotten a release date!. You might recognize...

