Release Date Announced for Disney’s ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot

No televisual entity has ever been more powerful than the Disney Channel in the early 2000s, when you could watch Kim Possible, That’s So Raven, and The Proud Family in one sitting. And Disney+ is making huge strides toward recapturing that absolute powerhouse era with the trailer for its Proud Family reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The new series will feature guest voice-overs from stars such as Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish, and Cedric the Entertainer. The original voice cast is back, and based on this first look, they’ve recaptured the spirit of the original. Oscar is still embarrassing Penny at every turn with Bugs Bunny–level gags, Suga Mama’s B-plots will careen further into the absurd, and Wizard Kelly still runs this town. There are also all kinds of 2022 updates: Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto voice a married couple, Penny’s got high-waisted jeans, and Bobby’s had a makeover that pulls him out of the ’70s. The series premieres February 23.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO