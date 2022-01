The little purple dragon from Journey Into Imagination with Figment has been quite the hot topic this weekend. Our friend Figment was turned into a popcorn bucket for the 2022 Festival of the Arts in EPCOT. There was no way we could have predicted the chaos that followed. On the first day of the festival, lines were up to 6 hours long to secure this little guy. Resellers were posting the bucket on eBay before they had even secured them, and the prices were high. The demand for this bucket is so intense that a drawing of the bucket was sold on eBay (but the money went to charity, which is very cool.) Now, a local baker has stepped up the Figment popcorn bucket game.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO