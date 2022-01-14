ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodity and Cryptos: Oil rallies, gold pares weekly gain, Musk pumps up Dogecoin

By Ed Moya
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude prices continue to rally on optimism that the oil market will remain tight as COVID pandemic starts to move into the endemic phase. Money managers are turning very bullish with Brent crude, sending bullish bets to an 11-week high. Today’s oil price rally is very impressive given how strong the...

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
Oil posts gains, gold calm

Oil gathering momentum as USD 100 oil looks increasingly likely. Oil prices are continuing to climb on Wednesday and find themselves only a little shy of USD 90 a barrel. This happened as IEA confirmed that the market looks tighter than previously anticipated as a result of stronger demand, despite omicron, and the inability of OPEC+ to hit its monthly increased production targets. This imbalance has led to surging prices which will further pressure households and businesses already fighting high inflation.
High oil prices boost commodity currencies, dollar rally stalls

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Higher commodity prices were supporting the Canadian and Australian dollars on Thursday, while a pause in this week’s rally in U.S. Treasury yields meant the dollar also marked time. The Aussie firmed 0.5% on Thursday extending advances the previous day. The Canadian dollar touched...
Market Insights Podcast (Episode 284)

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Ed Moya previews the day’s market news with Jonny Hart. They discussed markets, both UK and Canadian CPI data reaching highest level in three decades, recap Goldman Sach’s earnings, oil hitting a seven-year high, China’s GDP data, and the recent bond market volatility.
Oil’s one-way move, gold breakout,

It appears that crude prices are still on a one-way street headed towards USD 100 oil. The improving demand outlook and vulnerable supply situation suggest the oil market will remain tight for the foreseeable future. It seems like the list of disruptions to supply keeps on growing, in the past week the following countries have been impacted: Libya, the US (North Dakota), Peru, Iraq to Turkey, UAE, and Kazakhstan.
Aussie rises ahead of key employment data

The Australian dollar has reversed directions and pushed above the 72 line. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7224, up 0.54% on the day. Australia will release December employment numbers in Thursday’s Asian session. The economy is expected to have created 43 thousand new jobs, which would be a modest gain compared to the monster spike of 366 thousand in November. The market is also projecting that the unemployment rate will tick lower to 4.5%, from the 4.6% beforehand. A strong release would likely give a boost to the Australian dollar.
