Floyd man accused of using excessive corporal punishment on child

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of attempted child abduction in Allegheny County has been arrested and charged, authorities said. The Allegheny County Police Department said 40-year-old William Gorring, of Coraopolis, has been charged with attempted kidnapping, attempting to interfere with the custody of a child, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and aggravated assault. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail) County police said on Thursday that law enforcement was called to Coraopolis for reports of an attempted child abduction at the intersection of School and McCabe streets. Police say a 9-year-old girl from Cornell Elementary School was standing at her bus stop when a man approached her from behind, covered her mouth, grabbed her by the hair, and walked her away from the bus stop. The child fought with the man and broke free as the school bus arrived, law enforcement said. Allegheny County police identified the suspect as Gorring, who is a stranger to the 9-year-old girl. He now awaits his arraignment.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO