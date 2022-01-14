ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Floyd man accused of using excessive corporal punishment on child

By WKTV
WKTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOYD, N.Y. – A Floyd man is accused of using excessive corporal punishment on a child...

www.wktv.com

WJTV 12

Man accused of killing woman, unborn child in Jackson arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested on Tuesday, January 11 in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman and her unborn child. Jackson police said Brianna Carter, 20, and her unborn child were shot multiple times on Sunday, January 9 on Bishop Avenue. She later died at a local hospital. Police have […]
JACKSON, MS
txktoday.com

Trial begins for Texarkana man accused of fathering child with teen girl

NEW BOSTON, Texas: A jury began hearing testimony Wednesday at the Bowie County courthouse in the case of a man accused of fathering a child with a teen girl. Christopher Jeff Langston, 47, was allegedly 39 when a 14-year-old girl gave birth to his son in August 2014. Langston allegedly began molesting the girl when she was 12.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
#Corporal Punishment#Police
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

St. Cloud man accused of assaulting woman and child

A St. Cloud man is accused of choking a woman and assaulting a child, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint. Jeffrey Lawrence Jennings, Jr., 24, of St. Cloud, is facing two felony counts of violating a no contact order, three felony counts of domestic assault, including domestic assault by strangulation, and two felony counts of fifth-degree assault.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
US News and World Report

Man Arrested in Alabama Accused of Using App to Arrange Rape

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man in Alabama was accused of trying to hire someone on a phone app to kidnap and rape a Wisconsin woman he met online, federal court documents show. Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested last week in the north Alabama town of Hartselle...
ALABAMA STATE
WKTV

Authorities locate Eaton man accused of violating wife's order of protection twice

CLAYVILLE, N.Y. – An Eaton man is accused of violating an order of protection twice in less than a week. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old John DeCarolis went to his estranged wife’s home in Clayville on Dec. 22, 2021, and broke a window at the residence. The victim has an active order of protection against DeCarolis, so she called authorities to report the incident.
EATON, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEYC

Man accused of kidnapping child at Watertown Menards convicted

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man accused of trying to kidnap a child while he was working at the Menards in Watertown has been convicted by a jury. Thirty-nine-year-old Peter Groenhoff of Canby, Minn. was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping Thursday, Watertown Radio reports. The charges stem from...
WATERTOWN, SD
animalpetitions.org

Man Accused of Strangling and Kicking Cats to Death Must be Punished

Target: Bill Fulbright, MT’s Ravalli County Attorney. Goal: Prosecute man accused of fatally strangling and kicking cats to the fullest extent. A family dispute reportedly turned tragic for two innocent cats. Brandon Scott Amos allegedly began a rampage at his father’s house that included shooting up property in the home, wielding an axe, and threatening to stab his dad. Most horrific of all, the father claimed his son brutally killed two pet cats. Amos apparently strangled one cat and kicked a second cat to death.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
WKTV

Oneida residents evacuated following report of murder threats

ONEIDA, N.Y. – Some Oneida residents in the area of Almond Street were evacuated Monday after someone threatened to murder people and burn down a building. After the threats were reported to police, officers were sent to the scene to try and communicate with the person making the threats, but were unsuccessful.
ONEIDA, NY
KATU.com

Tigard man accused of abusing girlfriend's 18-month-old child

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Tigard man is facing "serious" charges in connection with the physical abuse of an 18-month-old child, police said. Brandon Stevens faces charges of assault I, child neglect II and criminal mistreatment I. He also had three outstanding warrants for his arrest: two in Lane County and one in Marion County, according to Tigard police.
KLTV

Athens police arrest man accused of exposing himself to child

ATHENS Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Athens Police Department officers arrested a 57-year-old man Friday in connection with allegations that he exposed himself to a child. Norris James Robert, of Athens, is still being held in the Henderson County jail on a third-degree felony indecency with a child by exposure charge. His bond amount has been set at $15,000.
ATHENS, TX
kbsi23.com

Dyersburg man accused of raping 10-year-old child

DYERSBURG, Ky. (KBSI) – Police arrested a Dyersburg man accused of raping a 10-year-old child. Trey’Shawn Ward, 18, of Dyersburg, is accused of raping a 10-year-old child in early October in the child’s home while visiting, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Police say Ward is an acquaintance of the family.
DYERSBURG, TN
Wave 3

Ky. man accused of driving drunk with young child in car

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mercer County man is accused of driving while drunk with a child in the car. Harrodsburg Police says William Erp got into a crash at the intersection of Highway 68 and the 127 Bypass. A six-year-old child was in the car at the time...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
myklgr.com

Lucan man sentenced for malicious punishment of a child

A Lucan man, Michael Joel Samyn, age 39, was sentenced in Redwood County court for malicious punishment of a child after an incident that occurred about a year ago. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Lucan residence on a report of assaultive behavior. The female victim made a statement regarding multiple incidents of abuse of herself and several children within the household by Samyn.
LUCAN, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Man Accused Of Attempting To Abduct 9-Year-Old Child At Bus Stop

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of attempted child abduction in Allegheny County has been arrested and charged, authorities said. The Allegheny County Police Department said 40-year-old William Gorring, of Coraopolis, has been charged with attempted kidnapping, attempting to interfere with the custody of a child, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and aggravated assault. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail) County police said on Thursday that law enforcement was called to Coraopolis for reports of an attempted child abduction at the intersection of School and McCabe streets. Police say a 9-year-old girl from Cornell Elementary School was standing at her bus stop when a man approached her from behind, covered her mouth, grabbed her by the hair, and walked her away from the bus stop. The child fought with the man and broke free as the school bus arrived, law enforcement said. Allegheny County police identified the suspect as Gorring, who is a stranger to the 9-year-old girl. He now awaits his arraignment.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

