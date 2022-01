(Area) Iowa is in the middle of its annual bald eagle population survey. Early indications point to 2022 being a really good year for eagles wintering in Iowa. “Bald eagles are migratory and they travel as far as they need to to be able to find food. When we have open water along our river systems we attract a lot of eagles. Eagles from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan tend to migrate into Iowa and over winter. As long as they can find food they’ll stay here.”

