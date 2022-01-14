ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Guillermo Ramirez Charged In Fiery Crash In Golden That Killed Mother Of 3

By Anica Padilla
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A 19-year-old man from Denver is now charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in a fiery crash in Golden on Dec. 17. Police say Guillermo Ramirez was driving a Chevy Malibu at speeds of 90 to 100 miles per hour when he ran a red light at West Sixth Avenue and West Colfax Avenue and crashed into an SUV.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Police say 24-year-old Brisia Leon was thrown from the Malibu and died. Leon had three children, ages four, five, and eight.

After the crash, the SUV burst into flames. Three people were people to get out on their own — but two others caught on fire and had to be rescued.

“… the Golden Police Department officer utilized a fire extinguisher to put out flames on two of the individuals. The officer then pulled the two individuals away from the burning vehicle,” investigators stated.

Three people inside the SUV were hospitalized. A 71-year-old woman was the most seriously hurt and suffered significant burns. A 50-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man inside the SUV were also seriously hurt.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Ramirez, who was 18 at the time, was critically hurt in the crash.

Guillermo Ramirez (credit: Golden Police)

On Thursday, police obtained a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

Ramirez is now charged with one count of vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and driving without a license. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail, and his bond is set at $50,000.

