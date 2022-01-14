Today's Best NBA Prop Bets: Look Towards Murray & Bane To Flourish On Friday

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocol) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, per the team’s Twitter. Mitchell suffered the concussion in the second quarter of Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and now protocols will hold him out of the team’s next outing. He has had just one previous concussion in his career around this time last season and only missed two games. Given that he was able to finish out Monday night’s game, it’s likely that Mitchell won’t be on the sidelines for too long. With a five-game stretch over the course of a week starting this Friday, his status will be something to monitor as Utah looks to keep pace with the upper echelon of the Western Conference standings.

