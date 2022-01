We comfortably cashed our NBA Best Bet on Sunday as Rudy Gobert soared over his rebounding prop of 12.5 to finish with 19 on the night. On Monday, the NBA will have a 12-game slate with six matchups occurring during the afternoon as the league honors the life of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thus, with six early games, we’re only left with six to choose from in the evening. However, despite the limitations, I still managed to track down a best bet for us on the night.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO