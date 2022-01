Investors were on edge on Monday following bitcoin plummeting below the $40,000 dollar mark, hit its lowest price since September. The world's largest crypto has had months of hot and cold streaks, hitting a record high of $69,000 just months earlier in November. The latest drop now has analysts wondering just what 2022 will have in store for bitcoin and crypto as a whole. Budd White, Chief Product Officer at Tacen explains what’s next for bitcoin and what other cryptos should be on the lookout for.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO