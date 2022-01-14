ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, ID

No Confirmed Wolf Sighting Near Buhl

By Benito Baeza
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After recent online rumors of a wolf sighting in the Magic Valley, Idaho wildlife officials say they cannot confirm such an animal has been seen this far south. Terry Thompson, spokesperson for the Magic Valley Regional Office for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says after hearing...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

10 Idaho Animals That Might Be Seen Around or in Twin Falls

It was reported last week that there was a wolf and mountain lion sighting out near Buhl. It has since come out that the wildlife officials could not confirm any such sighting or tracks for a wolf and that they have never seen one south of the canyon. It got me thinking though, is it possible for a wolf to make its way into one of the surrounding towns, and what are the odds of seeing a mountain lion in the area, as well as other animals. Here is a list of animals and the odds of actually seeing one come into your yard.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

8 New Home Tech Ideas to Look for at Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show

If you own a home, you know that occasionally you'll find something in your house that you want to change. Maybe you used to like a certain style or there's a better way to do something, so you want to make changes. You may also be completely happy with your home until you find out about a new technology or home improvement item that you didn't know you needed. That's where the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show comes in.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

True Story Of Brutal Murder Of Religious West Idaho Cowboy Airing

The 2013 murder of a well-liked, Emmett, Idaho, saddle maker has received its own episode in a true-crime series airing on the Investigation Discovery network. "Murder in the Heartland: To Kill a Cowboy," tells the story of the 2013 murder of 78-year-old Darole Carpenter, a self-made business owner and churchgoer who was murdered in his own farmhouse. The man's killer was later identified and sentenced for his brutal crime, in which Carpenter sustained massive head and chest wounds prior to succumbing to his injuries.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

View Plans for the Burley and Heyburn Interchange Redesign

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An open house will be held later in January on plans to redesign the aging Burley and Heyburn interchanges on Interstate 84. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the open house will be held on January 26, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fire Department. Plans are to redesign the 208 and 211 interchanges, both built in the 1960s. ITD said the structures have come to the end of their service lives and the redesigns will make them safer, increase mobility, and improve economic opportunity. "The interchange redesign project is being funded as part of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” transportation funding initiative. The Leading Idaho initiative allows ITD to take a deliberate approach to advance large projects that will enhance safety, improve mobility, further strengthen Idaho’s economy and positively impact the Magic Valley and communities across the state for years to come," said the agency. People who wish to go to the open house in person can do so or participate online where the plans will be available for viewing. Comments can be made between January 27, and February 10.
BURLEY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buhl, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
KOOL 96.5

Multiple Crashes on I-84 In Jerome/Gooding County, Ice and Fog Reported

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers be aware of several crashes this morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome and Gooding counties. Idaho State Police said they are on the scene at milepost 150 on I-84 near Tuttle that is blocking the roadway. 511.Idaho.gov is reporting that all westbound lanes are blocked at this time and one eastbound lane is blocked. Dense fog and icy patches have been reported on the roadway across the Magic Valley this morning. The Idaho Transportation Department advises drivers slow down and use extreme caution. This is the second incident reported on I-84 this morning. ISP is on the scene of an earlier crash near Eden that is still slowing traffic.
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Is Idaho’s Most Expensive Home One of the Finest Homes Ever Built?

Don't try to deny it. You've discussed what the next chapter of your life would look like if you won a lottery jackpot big enough to purchase a home like this. You love Idaho. There's no way you'd leave the Gem State. It's just a matter of picking where you'd like to buy your over-the-top luxury home. McCall? Couer d'Alene? Sun Valley?
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

7 Questions Outsiders Still Ask About Idaho That Will Make You Facepalm

You know, as someone who is relatively new to the beautiful state of Idaho, I can firmly attest that I did in fact experience a culture shock. Coming from the state of Texas has been nothing short of an eye-opener with everything I’ve heard about Idaho out the window. It doesn’t feel like anywhere else I’ve ever traveled to and I genuinely feel like there’s something new about being here that I fall in love with every day. So much so that I have been excited as of late to share my journey on social media just like most people get excited to do. Unfortunately, there seems to be a strong misconception about Idaho from people in my former home state. This has me thinking that Texas can’t be the only one with false beliefs floating around about the Gem State, so I’m going to share with you: actual text messages of questions I’ve been asked about Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Klix#Mountain Lion Sightings
KOOL 96.5

MISSING: 17-Year-Old Gooding ID Female Last Contact Jan 17

A teenage girl has been reported missing from southern Idaho. The Gooding Police Department is asking the public for information that might lead to her present location. Have you seen Luz Maria Robles? Robles' profile was added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website on Monday, January 17. She is 5'3", and weighs 180 pounds. Gooding is located 43 miles northwest of Twin Falls.
GOODING, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
KOOL 96.5

Buhl to Host First Hemp Producers Meeting in February

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-The first hemp producers meeting is set to happen this February in Buhl. Southern Idaho Economic Development announced the Idaho Department of Agriculture, Hempitecture, IND HEMP, 100 Springs Mill, and the Idaho Farm Bureau will host the 2022 Southern Idaho Hemp Producer Meeting on February 2, beginning at 11 a.m. at the 1000 Springs Mill. In April last year, the Idaho Legislature passed and the governor signed into law House Bill 126 allowing the production, research, processing, and transportation of industrial hemp in the state. The meeting aims to help inform potential growers of the possibilities, risks, costs, and how the hemp growing process works. “With Industrial Hemp newly legalized in Idaho, there are many questions about licensing, legality, seed cultivars, harvesting techniques, yields, and where to sell material after it is harvested. Hempitecture has worked hard to put together an information meeting to serve as a building block of the hemp industry in Idaho,” said Hempitecture Founder & CEO Matthew Mead in a prepared statement. Hempitecture is currently building a manufacturing facility in Jerome County that will make hemp insulation for homes and other buildings. SIED said hemp can be made into paper, textiles, food, medicine, paint, oil, fuel and many other items. For more information on the 2022 Southern Idaho Hemp Producers Meeting hit the LINK. For those interested in attending the meeting, you can register HERE.
BUHL, ID
KOOL 96.5

7 Things That Totally ‘Suck’ About Living In Twin Falls

DISCLAIMER: Now, before I go any further, if you can't take a joke stop reading. Obviously this is satire so don't take life too seriously right now. I love Twin Falls but man, some things can be a real drag. If you know, you know. So, I have come up with things that really suck about living in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Photo Earns Spot On Website Devoted To Awkward Images

I was born in the seventies. The fashion and personal grooming habits of most people during this time period made for some interesting family portraits to say the least. My mother wasn't overly concerned with getting the family together for annual professional photography sessions. From the day I was born up to the age of 10, we might have had two or three trips to an area photographer for a portrait. Bad hairstyles and lots of corduroy are the two things that stand out still to this day.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

DEJA VU: The Grocery Shortage Returns to Idaho

I walked into my neighborhood grocery store and like Old Mother Hubbard. This is like a feedback loop. I was going to buy some canned mushrooms for a sauce I was making. Pieces and stems are the least expensive. None to be found. I needed distilled water. The cupboard was bare. Distilled water is what I use in the reservoir of a CPAP mask. You normally wouldn’t believe it would be a product in short supply.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Power Outage Impacting areas of Kimberly and Hansen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A power outage has been reported in the Kimberly and Hansen area impacting more than 1,000 households. Idaho Power is reporting the outage extends east of Kimberly all the way to Murtaugh and areas to the south, including parts of Rock Creek. At this time the cause is not known. About 1,482 customers are without power at this time. The outage was first reported at 6:45 a.m. Electricity could be restored by 9 a.m.
KIMBERLY, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy