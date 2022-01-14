ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys' Zack Martin, Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons named to 2021 NFL All-Pro team

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juZ3U_0dm4TNwx00

The ballots are in, and three Cowboys have been named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro team.

The results were announced Friday based on voting from a national panel of 50 media members.

Right guard Zack Martin received 46 votes out of a possible 50. This is his fifth time earning a first-team designation, having won the honor in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2019. Martin made the second team in 2015 and 2017.

Trevon Diggs earned 33 votes, the most at the cornerback position. It is the first All-Pro award for the league leader in interceptions; his 11 picks also tied the Cowboys franchise single-season record.

Micah Parsons can now add first-team All-Pro to his list of rookie accolades. He took home a league-leading 46 votes among linebackers and is the only rookie in the league to make the first team.

“I think it’s an extraordinary honor,” Parsons said Friday of the award as per the Dallas Morning News. “It speaks to the work and the position the Cowboys put me in. I think it’s just a true blessing. It just makes you want to go harder.”

This year marks the first time since 2009 that multiple Cowboys defensive players have received first-team All-Pro honors, further proof of the remarkable turnaround by that unit under coordinator Dan Quinn.

Elsewhere on the roster, Bryan Anger earned a place on the second team with 18 votes at the punter position. Tyron Smith received one vote at left tackle.

The Cowboys are one of five teams with three first-team All-Pros. The Packers, Colts, Rams, and Ravens are the others.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on the reality of Cowboys playoff loss to the 49ers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy has had some time to analyze the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After a bit of thought, the NFL analyst from NBC has come to the conclusion that it was the Cowboys’ abysmal play and not the referees that cost Dallas the game. While that should be common knowledge, it had to be verified because of Dallas’ players and fans’ stubborn insistence that they were not given a fair chance at the end of the game. Dungy stated the following on his personal Twitter account on Monday:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Associated Press 2021#Packers#Colts
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lessons Learned: Undisciplined teams lose big games, executing a game plan is key

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady they’d meet again in the playoffs after a loss in Week 1 of the season. 18 weeks later the Cowboys had their chance to make that statement come true. A loss to the San Francisco 49ers, when the time ran out as they drove for a chance at a winning touchdown ended that chance Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys needs at OT could be resolved by drafting CMU's Bernhard Raimann

The Dallas Cowboys once made it their mission to build one of, if not the best offensive lines in football. The Cowboys invested three first-round picks in four drafts on this group at the start of the last decade. One of them, center Travis Fredrick, has since retired and left tackle Tyron Smith is constantly dealing with injury, missing parts or most of each of the last five seasons. Is it time the Cowboys start looking at reinvesting to ensure Dak Prescott is protected?
NFL
560 The Joe

Come on Cowboys, Come on Tua

Michael Irvin loves The Cowboys, Hurricanes and is ok with The Dolphins but would much rather be a player than a fan because he can do more for his team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: McCarthy's press conference stuns; new invites for Quinn, Whitt

The Cowboys head coach held his season-ending press conference on Wednesday, and the longer it went on, the more bombshells he dropped. Hard to say what’s more shocking for Cowboys fans who are still bitterly disappointed: that the coach seems smugly confident in his job security, that he’s still defending the quarterback draw that ended their playoff run, or that he continued to ride Ezekiel Elliott over Tony Pollard after Elliott tore a PCL the first weekend in October. At least he acknowledged that penalties will be a major point of emphasis this offseason.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

68K+
Followers
115K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy