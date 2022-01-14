Cowboys' Zack Martin, Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons named to 2021 NFL All-Pro team

The ballots are in, and three Cowboys have been named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro team.

The results were announced Friday based on voting from a national panel of 50 media members.

Right guard Zack Martin received 46 votes out of a possible 50. This is his fifth time earning a first-team designation, having won the honor in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2019. Martin made the second team in 2015 and 2017.

Trevon Diggs earned 33 votes, the most at the cornerback position. It is the first All-Pro award for the league leader in interceptions; his 11 picks also tied the Cowboys franchise single-season record.

Micah Parsons can now add first-team All-Pro to his list of rookie accolades. He took home a league-leading 46 votes among linebackers and is the only rookie in the league to make the first team.

“I think it’s an extraordinary honor,” Parsons said Friday of the award as per the Dallas Morning News. “It speaks to the work and the position the Cowboys put me in. I think it’s just a true blessing. It just makes you want to go harder.”

This year marks the first time since 2009 that multiple Cowboys defensive players have received first-team All-Pro honors, further proof of the remarkable turnaround by that unit under coordinator Dan Quinn.

Elsewhere on the roster, Bryan Anger earned a place on the second team with 18 votes at the punter position. Tyron Smith received one vote at left tackle.

The Cowboys are one of five teams with three first-team All-Pros. The Packers, Colts, Rams, and Ravens are the others.