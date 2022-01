One of the primary criticisms against this iteration of the Boston Celtics — aside from their penchant for collapsing late and/or giving away games, of course — is that they’ve been unable or unwilling to develop their young stars. The youthful quartet of Grant Williams, Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, and Payton Pritchard has experienced uneven returns this season. Despite increased minutes in some cases, and a bump in shot attempts for a few of the whippersnappers, the people just want more. And who can blame them? When you’ve been spoiled with the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown developing at the speed of light before your eyes, you can’t help but clamor for the same from the other young guns.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO