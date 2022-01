Ethan Zoerb has never seen an American burying beetle, but the insect is threatening to bury his soybean plans for 2022. Two Nebraska counties where he and his father, Dale, farm are among those prohibited from using Corteva’s Enlist herbicides next year to protect the endangered beetle, according to new labels issued on Jan. 11 by the EPA.

