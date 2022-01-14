JPMorgan Chase, Home Depot share losses lead Dow's 300-point fall
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Friday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Home Depot delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. The Dow
was most recently trading 301 points lower (-0.8%), as shares of JPMorgan Chase
and Home Depot
have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. JPMorgan Chase's shares have dropped $10.92, or 6.5%, while those of Home Depot have fallen $15.26, or 3.9%, combining for an approximately 173-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are American Express
, Goldman Sachs
, and Walt Disney
. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
