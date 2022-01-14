ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

JPMorgan Chase, Home Depot share losses lead Dow's 300-point fall

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Friday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Home Depot delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. The Dow

DJIA,

-0.56%

was most recently trading 301 points lower (-0.8%), as shares of JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

-6.15%

and Home Depot

HD,

-3.87%

have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. JPMorgan Chase's shares have dropped $10.92, or 6.5%, while those of Home Depot have fallen $15.26, or 3.9%, combining for an approximately 173-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are American Express

AXP,

-2.82%

, Goldman Sachs

GS,

-2.52%

, and Walt Disney

DIS,

-2.25%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

