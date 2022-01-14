ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County sheriff faces grand jury accusation, no plea yet

By Eli Wolfe
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 5 days ago

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith did not enter a plea during her first hearing for a civil grand jury accusation that claims she committed corrupt misconduct.

Smith appeared with her attorneys Allen Ruby and James McManis on Friday for a remote court hearing held in San Mateo County Superior Court. Ruby told the court he needs more time to address insufficiencies in the accusation . He said his team must review approximately 30 volumes of grand jury transcripts to determine all of their objections.

“We have plenty,” Ruby said. “But we can’t know them all until we’ve had an opportunity to acquaint ourselves with the record.”

The court agreed to give Smith more time to respond and asked Ruby and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office to figure out a schedule for when to submit briefs, while setting a status conference for March 15. A hearing was also set for Feb. 22 to discuss a motion from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office to seal portions of the grand jury transcript that involve an insurance broker named Harpreet Chadha, who is facing criminal charges for allegedly bribing a sheriff officer for a concealed carry license.

Smith, who spoke only a few words during the hearing, agreed to waive her right to a trial within 60 days. The bulk of the hearing concerned the logistics of scheduling hearings and filings in a complex case involving parties in Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo counties during a pandemic that has shuttered courtrooms throughout the region.

Related Stories

December 14, 2021

Civil Grand Jury accuses Santa Clara County sheriff of corrupt misconduct

September 22, 2021

Jail is no place for the mentally ill, Santa Clara County sheriff says

August 12, 2021

Santa Clara County supervisors demand investigation of sheriff’s jail oversight

The Civil Grand Jury issued its accusation last month in Santa Clara County Superior Court and listed a number of counts against Smith. The standout claim is that Smith allegedly abused sections of the Penal Code by granting concealed carry firearm licenses to individuals based on whether they donated to her political campaign, were members of the nonprofit Sheriff’s Advisory Board or had a personal connection to her.

The accusation also accuses Smith of accepting an unlawful gift in 2019 from Chadha in the form of food, drinks and tickets to a San Jose Sharks hockey game. The Civil Grand Jury claims Smith committed a crime by not reporting this gift on her annual statement of economic interest.

Chadha was indicted in 2020 for allegedly bribing undersheriff Rick Sung for a concealed carry license. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen asked the court to seal portions of the grand jury transcript containing Chadha’s testimony, citing concerns that it could violate his right against self-incrimination in his criminal case.

The accusation also claims Smith failed to cooperate with a law enforcement auditor seeking information about her investigation of a high-profile injury at the jail involving a mentally ill inmate named Andrew Hogan. Santa Clara County paid $10 million to Hogan’s family after he suffered a head injury in 2018 while being transported for psychiatric services.

Concerned with Smith’s management of the jail system, the Board of Supervisors requested a civil grand jury investigation last year. They also asked the California Attorney General and U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether Smith and her office committed civil rights violations while running the jail. The board then held a vote of no confidence in Smith’s leadership.

Smith is also facing a growing number of competitors for her job. Four people have officially entered the Santa Clara County sheriff election: Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen , former San Jose Assistant Police Chief Dave Knopf , Santa Clara County sheriff Sergeant Christine Nagaye and retired Captain Kevin Jensen . County Sergeant Sean Allen says he is also running, but hasn’t filed papers yet.

Smith, who has not filed to run for reelection, has not said publicly what she intends to do.

Political consultant and columnist Rich Robinson, who is one of the witnesses listed in the accusation, told San José Spotlight he sees parallels between Smith’s situation and the criminal bribery case that brought down former San Jose Mayor Ron Gonzales. The court dismissed all charges against Gonzales, but the case ended his political career. Robinson believes Smith will be acquitted, but that won’t undo the damage to her reputation and career.

“It’s unfortunate this kind of taxpayer debacle is allowed to happen,” Robinson said.

Contact Eli Wolfe at eli@sanjosespotlight.com or @EliWolfe4 on Twitter.

The post Santa Clara County sheriff faces grand jury accusation, no plea yet appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

Related
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County sheriff faces state investigation over alleged civil rights violations

The California attorney general is investigating possible civil rights violations committed by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. Citing concerning allegations about the management of the jail system, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday his office is seeking information on whether the sheriff’s office engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County plans Major League cricket stadium at fairgrounds

Santa Clara County is moving forward with plans to build a cricket stadium at the county fairgrounds. The county and Major League Cricket (MLC) announced an exclusive negotiating agreement Wednesday to move forward with lease negotiations and design approvals for a 15,000-person stadium planned to sit on 14-acres of the fairgrounds. A statement from the... The post Santa Clara County plans Major League cricket stadium at fairgrounds appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Cordell: Rejecting a new county jail

I urge the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors to reject the County Executive Office’s recommendation to build a new maximum security jail and, instead, vote to create alternatives to incarceration. In the aftermath of the 2015 tragic death of Michael Tyree, a jail inmate suffering from mental illness...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose files rare gun restraining order against 13-year-old

After a San Jose teenager posted a picture of a gun on social media, police turned to a civil procedure normally used to remove guns from violent or suicidal adults—a restraining order. Police showed up at the house of a 13-year-old on Dec. 27 after he posted a photo on Snapchat of the gun and... The post San Jose files rare gun restraining order against 13-year-old appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
San José Spotlight

Monte Sereno lawmaker claims illegal voting charge part of harassment campaign

A Monte Sereno councilmember convicted of illegal voting claims she is being attacked by current and former lawmakers who want to drive her out of office. Councilmember Rowena Turner was convicted last October in Oregon for voting illegally in the 2018 general election in both Oregon and California. Josephine County Judge Brandon S. Thueson fined Turner, her husband and their son $440 each for committing a Class A violation, which is below a misdemeanor.
MONTE SERENO, CA
San José Spotlight

Fire damages ‘nightmare’ house in downtown San Jose

A landlord accused of abusing city housing policies to enrich herself is now facing allegations of neglect from tenants at a building gutted by a fire last week. The fire that broke out on Jan. 9 consumed part of a blue Victorian house at 139 N. Sixth St., just a couple blocks from San Jose City... The post Fire damages ‘nightmare’ house in downtown San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Dewan: Parents urged to COVID-19 test children weekly amid omicron surge

Health and education experts maintain that the risks from the COVID-19 infection are outweighed by the known and well documented social and mental health harms of remote learning, even during the current omicron surge. California’s determination to use every available tool to keep schools safe during this pandemic is allowing us to keep classrooms open and in-school transmission low.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Palo Alto police chief enters race for Santa Clara County sheriff

The top law enforcement officer from Palo Alto is joining the race for Santa Clara County sheriff. A committee to elect Police Chief Robert Jonsen as sheriff filed its organizing paperwork on Tuesday. Jonsen was reluctant to discuss details of his campaign and told San José Spotlight he is planning an official announcement in a... The post Palo Alto police chief enters race for Santa Clara County sheriff appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Hogan
Person
Rich Robinson
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County residents swamp emergency rooms for COVID tests

Santa Clara County residents are flooding emergency rooms throughout the region in search of COVID-19 tests amid the county’s biggest infection surge. Emergency rooms in hospitals across the South Bay are overwhelmed by the onslaught of seekers, tying up resources for those with imminent needs, county officials and hospital representatives said. “We have seen a dramatic increase... The post Santa Clara County residents swamp emergency rooms for COVID tests appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Former San Jose assistant police chief jumps into sheriff’s race

A former police officer is stepping into the increasingly crowded election for Santa Clara County sheriff. Dave Knopf, former assistant chief of the San Jose Police Department, filed papers last week to run for sheriff. Knopf began his career in law enforcement working for the Morgan Hill Police Department in 1988. He transferred to SJPD in... The post Former San Jose assistant police chief jumps into sheriff’s race appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County politicians want to dramatically expand COVID testing

With COVID-19 infections skyrocketing in Santa Clara County, officials want to make it easier for residents to get tested for the virus. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to have staff drum up ideas for how to expand the acquisition and distribution of at-home COVID-19 tests for the county’s nearly two million... The post Santa Clara County politicians want to dramatically expand COVID testing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

A new year and a rough start for San Jose traffic fatalities

San Jose officials and advocates are hoping for a reduction in traffic fatalities for 2022, but a rash of recent deaths serves as a reminder that the city has a long way to go to improve roadway safety. The San Jose Police Department recorded the city’s fourth traffic collision fatality of the year on Jan.... The post A new year and a rough start for San Jose traffic fatalities appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Concealed Carry#San Jose Sharks
San José Spotlight

Advocates drum up support for ranked-choice voting in San Jose

A coalition of election reformers want to help San Jose lawmakers switch to a new form of electoral politics—one they say is cheaper, more equitable and might make people more civil. An organization called Better Elections San Jose has been busy trying to educate city officials about the benefits of ranked-choice voting—a system that allows voters... The post Advocates drum up support for ranked-choice voting in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Gomez: California named worst ‘judicial hellhole’

In my nearly two decades as a restaurant franchise owner, I was always grateful for my community and the passion they had for supporting local family-owned businesses. Locally-owned businesses, whether franchises or independent, are the backbone of our local and statewide economies. Small business creates a majority of jobs in any local community and that translates into millions of jobs statewide. So, you would expect state and local leaders would do all that they could to protect these job creators, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Gov. Newsom touts transportation goals in Santa Clara

With trains roaring in the background, Gov. Gavin Newsom joined local and state officials in Santa Clara to promote some transportation and infrastructure investments in his budget package. The proposed budget, released earlier this week, includes $9.1 billion in new transportation spending. The new source of funding advances clean energy projects to address greenhouse gas emission concerns, increase... The post Gov. Newsom touts transportation goals in Santa Clara appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose requires COVID boosters for workers, visitors at city facilities

San Jose is now the largest city in the state to require its employees and visitors of events at city-owned venues to show proof of a COVID-19 booster shot. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to impose a new mandate requiring city workers and visitors of city-owned facilities, such as the SAP Center and San... The post San Jose requires COVID boosters for workers, visitors at city facilities appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County petition sparks EPA inquiry of leaded aviation fuel

Santa Clara County officials and advocates are rejoicing as the federal government agrees to reassess the use of leaded aviation gasoline nationwide. During a news conference Wednesday, County Counsel James Williams announced the Environmental Protection Agency approved a petition from the county and several environmental organizations to evaluate whether leaded fuel used by airplanes is... The post Santa Clara County petition sparks EPA inquiry of leaded aviation fuel appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Lawmakers say Santa Clara County is in a mental health crisis

Santa Clara County lawmakers are recognizing that mental illness and substance abuse is contributing to a major public health crisis in the region, and they want to do something about it. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday for staff to explore a coordinated response to the mental health and substance use treatment needs... The post Lawmakers say Santa Clara County is in a mental health crisis appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose lawmakers move domestic violence records request behind closed doors

Advocates are upset that San Jose lawmakers have spent months denying body camera footage to a survivor of domestic violence, forcing her to argue her case in a public forum. The city’s Rules and Open Government Committee agreed Wednesday to address a California Public Records Act request filed by a survivor of domestic violence in closed session. The requester wants the city to turn over body camera footage as part of a complaint she filed with the San Jose Police Department concerning an officer who allegedly failed to report a violation of a domestic violence restraining order she has against her husband. San José Spotlight is not naming the requester due to concerns for her safety.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose to explore extending voting rights to noncitizens

San Jose will explore a proposal to allow immigrants who are not U.S. citizens to participate in local elections. After hours of passionate public testimony, the City Council voted 10-1 Tuesday night to explore a plan proposed by Councilmembers Magdalena Carrasco and Sylvia Arenas to extend voting rights to noncitizen residents. Councilmember Dev Davis casted... The post UPDATE: San Jose to explore extending voting rights to noncitizens appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy