Exclusive: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Talk New Lifetime Movie ‘Safe Room,’ ‘Soul Food’ Reboot, & More

Robert Kojder chats with Skyler Davenport about See for Me…. For those that have seen all the Oscar contenders or maybe just want to watch something suspenseful, the usual dumping ground of January has offered up one fresh and tense experience so far in See for Me [read my review of the film here]. The thriller stars Skyler Davenport marking their transition from voiceover talent to leading role, playing the housesitting Sophie who must evade and survive against intruders looking to steal from the mansion, a task that’s doubly difficult considering both actor and character are blind. The script has one or two surprises along the way, but primarily functions as a terrific vehicle for one of the first breakthrough performances I have seen this year and yet another reminder that disabled actors can rock these roles as much as any able-bodied method actor while naturally bringing extra authenticity to the table. As such, it was a great pleasure to speak to Skyler Davenport about the film, so I hope you enjoy the interview below:

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO