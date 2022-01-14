ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Talk New Lifetime Movie ‘Safe Room,’ ‘Soul Food’ Reboot, & More

By Rashad
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker may be juggling parenthood and their own successful TV careers (aboard ABC’s ‘Station 19’ and HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That…’ respectively), but the husband-wife duo – over 20 years after first collaborating on the hit TV adaptation of the classic film ‘Soul Food’ –...

Boris Kodjoe Steps Behind The Camera In Directorial Debut

Station 19 actor, Boris Kodjoe, will be taking on a new role as he steps behind the camera to direct the new Lifetime movie Safe Room. Safe Room is about a recently widowed mother and her autistic son Ian. After Ian witnesses and records a murder across the street, his mother must protect her son from the deadly intruders who will do whatever it takes to retrieve the evidence.
Actor Boris Kodjoe stars in new Lifetime thriller

Lifetime's 'Safe Room' is about a homeowner's horrific murder caught on camera by the neighbors next door. Boris Kodjoe stars in the thriller, and he joins Good Day to talk about the new film.
Boris Kodjoe stars in "Safe Room"

We talk to Boris Kodjoe about his life, his career and his new Lifetime Original Movie Thriller "Safe Room" which he stars in with his wife, Nicole Ari Parker. The Lifetime original movie, Safe Room, centers on recently widowed Lila Jackson (Nicole Ari Parker) and her 14-year-old autistic son Ian (Nik Sanchez). Since the death of her husband, Lila is grateful for their kind neighbor Neil (Boris Kodjoe), who looks out for them. After Ian accidentally witnesses a break-in in the house across the street and records the horrific murder of the homeowner, Lila becomes embroiled in a deadly struggle to protect her son from intruders Dominic (Mackenzie Astin) and Rocco (Drea De Matteo), who will stop at nothing to retrieve the video evidence of the crime and silence them. Hiding and trapped in a makeshift panic room created by her late husband, Lila and Ian must use all of their strength and intelligence to outsmart the intruders to save themselves.
Boris Kodjoe
Nicole Ari Parker
Felicia D. Henderson
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer Set for Macro Lodge Virtual Events

Charles D. King and his Macro team are back with another installment of the Macro Lodge led by Stacey Walker King, like this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the 5th annual event will be virtual. Presented by Chase Sapphire, the three days of programming run Jan. 21-23 with a focus on panels, programs and events that shine a spotlight on diversity, inclusion and people of color. Hosted by King and the company’s Walker King, chief brand officer (and King’s wife), the MACRO Lodge is open to fest attendees and the general public for viewing at a custom website. Macro Lodge’s programming partners...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jenna Dewan to Topline, Produce Pair of Lifetime Movies (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan is making her way back to Lifetime. The actress, dancer and producer will star in and executive produce a pair of original movies for the cable outlet, including one holiday film under the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime umbrella. Both projects are in development, with details to be revealed later. The two-picture deal continues a relationship between Dewan and Lifetime, where she previously starred in Witches of East End and in movies She Made Them Do It and Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal. “I am so excited to reteam with Lifetime on these projects,” said Dewan. “They’ve always been such wonderful...
PIX11

Actor, director Boris Kodjoe talks new film ‘Safe Room’

Husband and wife Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker star opposite each other in the upcoming thriller “Safe Room,” which is just full of surprises. Actor and Director Boris Kodjoe spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to talk more about his film. Check out “Safe Room,” which premieres on Lifetime on Jan. 15.
People

Adorable Photos of Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker wed in 2005, after costarring on Showtime's Soul Food for years prior. In 2014, the actor gave PEOPLE some of his best marriage advice. "Remember when you used to date before you got married — [treat] your wife like she's still your girlfriend," he said. "You have to water the plant every day, not just once a week. [Give her] surprises, little gifts, notes, texts, flowers. Just little things, but do them consistently."
thatgrapejuice.net

First Look: Tyler Perry Returns in ‘A Madea Homecoming’ on Netflix

After teasing the end of Madea, Tyler Perry has revived the much-loved matriarch for an all-new adventure on Netflix. Set to premiere on the streamer on February 25, ‘A Madea Homecoming’ centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation. True to form, the surface celebrations take a turn...
imdb.com

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (Exclusive)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix.
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Skyler Davenport talks See for Me, blindness, the value of morally flawed disabled characters and more

Robert Kojder chats with Skyler Davenport about See for Me…. For those that have seen all the Oscar contenders or maybe just want to watch something suspenseful, the usual dumping ground of January has offered up one fresh and tense experience so far in See for Me [read my review of the film here]. The thriller stars Skyler Davenport marking their transition from voiceover talent to leading role, playing the housesitting Sophie who must evade and survive against intruders looking to steal from the mansion, a task that’s doubly difficult considering both actor and character are blind. The script has one or two surprises along the way, but primarily functions as a terrific vehicle for one of the first breakthrough performances I have seen this year and yet another reminder that disabled actors can rock these roles as much as any able-bodied method actor while naturally bringing extra authenticity to the table. As such, it was a great pleasure to speak to Skyler Davenport about the film, so I hope you enjoy the interview below:
