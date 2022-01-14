ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As Cannabis Is Linked to COVID Prevention, How Can You Invest in the Windfall?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbKIv_0dm4NPFv00

This week’s news that certain cannabis compounds can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering healthy human cells caught the attention of the medical and scientific communities — but doesn’t seem to have had much of a broader economic effect on marijuana stocks just yet.

See: COVID-19 Outbreak Pushes Army To Increase Enlistment Bonus To $50,000 For Skilled New Recruits
Find: As the US Awaits Pfizer’s Omicron Vaccine, Biden Administration Gets At-Home COVID Tests Privately Insured

The two compounds in question — cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) — are commonly found in hemp, Bloomberg reported. They were identified during a chemical screening as having the potential to fight COVID-19 by binding to proteins found in the virus and blocking a key step in the bug’s path to infect people.

Results of the study — conducted by Oregon State University researchers in collaboration with scientists at the Oregon Health & Science University — were published Jan. 10 in the Journal of Natural Products.

Researchers tested the compounds’ effect against alpha and beta variants of the coronavirus in a lab. None of the supplements were given to people, and the study didn’t involve comparing infection rates in those who use the compounds versus those who don’t.

“These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans,” Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, said in a statement. “They have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2.”

Related: 7 Best Marijuana Stocks of 2021

How Did This Cannabis-COVID Study Influence Stocks?

But if you are looking to cash in on the news by investing in cannabis stocks, you’ll probably have to wait until more data emerges about how the study translates into containing COVID-19. Leading stocks in the cannabis sector such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), Grow Generation (GRWG) and Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) have all trended lower this week despite the study results.

The overall cannabis sector has been sluggish over the past year despite early hopes that a Democratic president and Congress might pave the way for progress on federal legalization of marijuana. Recreational marijuana is legal at the state level in many parts of the country, but not at the federal level.

After peaking in February, many marijuana stocks have been in a steady decline since then, U.S. News & World Report recently reported. Because of federal prohibition, cannabis companies face higher taxes and compliance costs. Legalization would likely lead to more free cash flow and higher valuations.

Learn: Weekly Jobless Claims Rise as Omicron Cases Reach Record High Levels
Explore: Omicron Call Out — How Sick Days Could Hinder Economic Growth

But there has been progress in certain states regarding cannabis use, along with positive news on the medical marijuana front — including the COVID-19 study. For now, many industry watchers are taking a wait-and-see approach.

“This year will be a telling sign on the industry, as many are looking for the sector to find a bottom,” Brett Sifling, director of the financial planning program at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, told Benzinga this week.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : As Cannabis Is Linked to COVID Prevention, How Can You Invest in the Windfall?

Comments / 0

Related
cheddar.com

Study Finds Cannabis Compounds Prevent Cellular Infection by COVID-19 Virus

A new study has been causing a lot of buzz in the cannabis industry. Researchers from Oregon State University found that compounds in cannabis could prevent infection with COVID-19, but that doesn't mean smoking marijuana prevents people from getting infected. CV Sciences medical advisor Dr. Michael Lewis joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Covid#Cannabis Industry#Omicron Vaccine#Biden Administration#Cbga#Cannabidiolic Acid#Cbda#Bloomberg#Oregon State University#Oregon State#Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Popculture

2 Major US Pharmacies Temporarily Close Stores Over COVID Spikes

Surging COVID-19 cases around the U.S. are having an unexpected impact on pharmacies – they are closing and reducing hours rather than working overtime. According to a report by CNN, the Omicron variant has infected so many pharmacy workers that Walgreens and CVS have needed to cut hours and even temporarily close stores due to staffing shortages. Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan told reporters that these are just "isolated instances."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
happymag.tv

Research finds cannabis can protect you from COVID-19

The study discovered that hemp compounds can prevent infection from COVID-19 in a similar way to vaccines. The research was conducted by affiliates of Oregon State University and discovered that two acids found in hemp can bind together to prevent the COVID-19 virus from entering the body through cells. So...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KOEL 950 AM

Cannabis May Prevent COVID-19 Virus From Entering Human Cells

Duuuude, what? Cannabis vs. COVID? Well, yes but maybe not exactly how you think. Grabbing marijuana and partaking in some... erm, THC, isn't going to stave off infection from COVID-19 exposure, sadly. But, grabbing some hemp just might. Hemp compounds could prevent the coronavirus from entering human cells. Hemp, A.K.A....
SCIENCE
Salon

Could cannabis prevent COVID? To the authors of a new study, it sure looks like it

A groundbreaking new study published this week identified what could be an unexpected tool in the world's fight against COVID-19: cannabis. Yes, you read that right. According to a peer-reviewed paper published this week in the Journal of Natural Products, titled "Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and the Emerging Variants," at least three compounds naturally occurring in the cannabis plant were shown in lab tests to be effective at stopping coronavirus molecules from entering human cells. The mechanism effectively mimics the activity of antibodies, with the cannabis compounds attaching themselves to the virus' spike protein, one of the authors told Salon. The study concludes:
PHARMACEUTICALS
Interesting Engineering

Cannabis May Help Prevent COVID-19 Infection, New Research Suggests

A new preliminary, drug-screening study which has now gone viral suggests that two chemical compounds identified in live cannabis plants may prevent the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, from infecting healthy human cells and turning them into viral factories. This certainly isn't to say that smoking marijuana will protect you...
Taylor Daily Press

Study: Cannabis can prevent corona infection – Belgium

The substances in question attach themselves to the protrusions of protein fragments on the virus and block a substance that the pathogen uses to infect humans. Scientists have done lab tests on the alpha and beta variants of the virus, but they haven’t done human studies. Hemp is used in all kinds of products, including food. “These ingredients, which can be taken orally, have a long history of safe use with humans,” said researcher Richard Van Bremen of the university’s Hemp Center for Innovation. “They have the ability to prevent and treat infection from the coronavirus.” (Belgium)
WILDLIFE
thefreshtoast.com

Can You Use Cannabis As A Study Aid?

Using cannabis as a study aid may not be for everyone, as there will always be others who prefer to do so sober or with caffeine, but it’s certainly much safer compared to ADHD drugs. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Being in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
100K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy