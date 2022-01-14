ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesa makes the best hybrid mattress we've ever tried—you can get it for $250 off now

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 5 days ago
If you want the comfort of foam and the support of innerspring coils in your mattress, look no further than the Leesa Hybrid. Leesa

While many of us have already made plans for the three-day weekend, one way to truly enjoy an extra day off is a good night's sleep. One way to get a really dreamy snooze is with a Leesa mattress , which Reviewed has frequently favored over the years. Right now, you can get one of these cozy sleepers for a neat price cut thanks to this three-day weekend sale.

The brand is currently hosting its MLK Flash Sale through Tuesday, January 18 . Shoppers who spend $1,500 or more on Leesa mattresses, bedding and cushions can save $250 off their final purchase by entering the promo code DREAM at checkout. That means you can get the brand's queen-sized Hybrid mattress , typically listed for $1,899, for just $1,649. If you want a more complete sleep setup, you can get the Leesa Original mattress ($1,199 in queen size) and the brand's bedding bundle ($685 in queen size) with two pillows, a 400-thread-count sheet set, duvet cover and insert marked down from the typical price of $1,884 to $1,634.

While we haven't tested the Leesa Original, we're big fans of the Leesa Hybrid mattress. Not only is it the best hybrid mattress we've ever tried , it's one of the best mattresses we've tested overall . Our tester said this mattress offered the perfect balance of support and cushion. It was one of a handful of beds our tester slept on that worked well for side, back, and stomach sleeping. It wasn't prone to heat retention, either, a massive bonus for those who sleep hot.

There's a lot to love about the Leesa pillow--that's why it's our best pillow for back sleepers. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Leesa even makes pillows that impressed us, as its premium foam pillow is our pick for the best memory foam pillow . Our tester found it had a good balance of support and surface give, making it the ideal choice for those who sleep on their backs. It also felt cooler than other pillows and required little to no reshaping after repeated use.

Whatever your sleep preference, Leesa can help you get the best rest possible. Shop this sale before the cozy deals disappear.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

