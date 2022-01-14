GM Nick Caserio: David Culley helped put Texans 'in a lot better position'

David Culley Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans surprised many in the NFL world when they fired head coach David Culley on Thursday after he guided one of the worst overall rosters in the league to a 4-13 record. Via a statement shared later in the day, general manager Nick Caserio explained that "philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for our program moving forward" resulted in Culley's ouster. Caserio further discussed his decision while speaking with media members on Friday.

"I would say when you rewind here and go back to a year ago ... I'd say the organization was in a pretty rough spot, and I think from where we were then to where we are now, we're in a lot better position," Caserio said, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "And quite frankly, I think that's because of the leadership and the guidance and the direction that David Culley brought in this football team."

Culley managed to win four games in his only season as Houston coach despite lacking a franchise quarterback atop the depth chart. Deshaun Watson remained away from the active roster throughout the campaign following his offseason trade request and amid 22 lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging the signal-caller of acts of sexual assault and misconduct.

"In the end, this is my decision," Caserio added. "This was something that I felt we needed to do that was in the best interest of the organization."

Caserio also said the front office will "be very deliberate" in finding its next coach.