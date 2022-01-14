ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

GM Nick Caserio: David Culley helped put Texans 'in a lot better position'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLjpD_0dm4L6kB00
David Culley Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans surprised many in the NFL world when they fired head coach David Culley on Thursday after he guided one of the worst overall rosters in the league to a 4-13 record. Via a statement shared later in the day, general manager Nick Caserio explained that "philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for our program moving forward" resulted in Culley's ouster. Caserio further discussed his decision while speaking with media members on Friday.

"I would say when you rewind here and go back to a year ago ... I'd say the organization was in a pretty rough spot, and I think from where we were then to where we are now, we're in a lot better position," Caserio said, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "And quite frankly, I think that's because of the leadership and the guidance and the direction that David Culley brought in this football team."

Culley managed to win four games in his only season as Houston coach despite lacking a franchise quarterback atop the depth chart. Deshaun Watson remained away from the active roster throughout the campaign following his offseason trade request and amid 22 lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging the signal-caller of acts of sexual assault and misconduct.

"In the end, this is my decision," Caserio added. "This was something that I felt we needed to do that was in the best interest of the organization."

Caserio also said the front office will "be very deliberate" in finding its next coach.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Texans GM Nick Caserio: No 'more clarity today' about status of Deshaun Watson

Almost immediately after the Houston Texans confirmed the firing of first-year head coach David Culley on Thursday, analysts and fans linked former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores with the Houston gig. Miami shockingly parted ways with Flores on "Black Monday," and it's been suggested he could be interested in working with Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who didn't play a down for the Texans during the 2021 campaign following his offseason request for a trade and amid the 22 lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging acts of sexual assault and misconduct by Watson.
NFL
Yardbarker

GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson playing for Texans again 'more than likely' not happening

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio wasn't able to offer much of a meaningful update on star quarterback Deshaun Watson last week when he said there was no "more clarity today than there was here previously" regarding the status of the signal-caller. Watson sat out the entire 2021 NFL regular season following his offseason trade request and amid the 22 lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging acts of sexual assault and misconduct.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore called Dak Prescott run on final play of game?

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy are under fire following Sunday’s ugly loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card round. First off, Dallas committed a franchise playoff record 14 penalties in what ended up being a narrow 23-17 home loss to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Laredo Morning Times

Nick Caserio explains Jack Easterby’s role with Texans

Jack Easterby has been a target for criticism from Texans fans almost ever since he arrived in Houston in 2019. The franchise is intentionally vague about the role Easterby plays within the organization except that he was hired as the team’s executive vice president of team development, which included duties some refer to as a "character coach", then nine months later was promoted to executive vice president of football operations. He also briefly assumed the role of general manager when the Texans fired Bill O’Brien four games into the 2020 season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Deshaun Watson News

On Tuesday, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio was asked if there’s a chance Deshaun Watson could return to the team for the 2022 season. His answer turned a lot of heads to say the least. Caserio made it seem like Watson will most likely play elsewhere next season,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans GM Nick Caserio refers to criticism of Jack Easterby as 'little bit unjust'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio believes the criticism of executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby has been unfair. Easterby, who was hired in April 2019 as vice president of team development and later promoted to his current role in January 2020, has been the subject of intense criticism from the Houston and national media as the Texans have posted records of 4-12 and 4-13 since his promotion.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Gm#American Football#Espn
FanSided

Nick Caserio speaks on if Houston Texans will trade the No.3 pick

The Houston Texans may be open to trading the third overall selection in this year’s draft. In an interview with SportsRadio 610, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio was asked about what he is going to do with his first choice of the draft, and he gave an answer that for once was straightforward.
NFL
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Colts GM Chris Ballard offers strong hint about Carson Wentz’s future with team

Carson Wentz cannot be feeling great about his job security with the Indianapolis Colts after listening to what general manager Chris Ballard had to say on Thursday. Ballard was asked by a reporter if Wentz will return as the starting quarterback in 2022. He would not commit and only said that the Colts felt acquiring Wentz in a trade last offseason was the right move “at the time.” He also said Wentz needs to play better.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Firing Coach Mike McCarthy? Owner Jerry Jones Gives Cryptic Answer

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a triumphant season in which they finished 12-5, won the NFC East and were preparing for a home playoff game. ... and why were we talking about the possibility of firing the head coach?. “My answer,” writes respected SI colleague Albert Breer...
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians smacks Bucs' Andrew Adams in helmet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had a curious reaction to what one of his players did during the second half of Sunday’s NFC wild-card game. Arians stormed onto the field and struck safety Andrew Adams on the helmet at the end of a play in the second half. Arians appeared to be trying to prevent Adams from picking up a needless penalty, as the safety appeared to be grabbing the leg of a Philadelphia Eagles player.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams star Aaron Donald issues stern reminder to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in NFL playoffs

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Aaron Donald couldn’t care less about what Tom Brady achieved during the 2021 regular season or even throughout his career. As the Rams gear up for their divisional round showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Donald made sure to remind Brady and everyone else that the regular season and past achievements don’t matter that much in the postseason.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy