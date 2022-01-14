Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

Just as every generation before it, the fourth generation of Pokémon introduced several new additions for players to capture as they attempt to “catch ’em all.” 107 brand new creatures made their debut in the original Diamond and Pearl with some fan favorites, including Lucario. One of the other creatures that made their debut in that generation was Weavile, and with players making a return to the Sinnoh region with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players might find themselves putting Weavile in their party. Once you get your hands on a Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, that is only half the battle, with the other half being the battles themselves. When you get into a Pokémon battle, it is essential to know the weaknesses of your Pokémon. I can clarify how these stats work and which ones you need to pay attention to. This guide will break down all of Weavile’s Weaknesses in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

