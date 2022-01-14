ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavily Depreciated Maybach 62 Heads to Auction

By Jay Ramey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWait long enough, and you can get the captains of industries' signature car for a song, provided you can stomach their running costs. That's been the gamble offered by large German cars for decades, and it seems unlikely to change anytime soon, especially as the age of electric cars arrives and...

gmauthority.com

One-Of-One Buick Blackhawk Factory Custom Headed To Auction

To celebrate Buick’s centennial in 2003, the company wanted to build a custom show car that would incorporate styling cues and parts from a number of historic models. The Buick Blackhawk would use design language from the legendary 1938 Y-Job, sheet metal from 1941 and 1948 Roadmasters, interior components from a 1990s Riviera, in addition to a host of custom fabricated features.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

V12 Supercar Cadillac Refused To Make Comes To Life

Around 20 years ago, Cadillac turned out some wild concept cars. Who can forget the bonkers Sixteen, not to mention the mid-engined V12 Cien?. Caddy is done with all that nonsense now, investing heavily in EVs like the Lyriq. The CT5-V Blackwing will likely be the last ICE performance car from the famed American brand, but what a way to go. All is not lost, however.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

The Last Buick Grand National Built Has Only 33 Miles And It's For Sale

Few cars attain the mythical status enjoyed by the Buick Grand National. Based on GM's rear-wheel-drive G-body, the sinister black two-door was something of a sleeper back in the day, but that's partly why it became a legend. This particular car is literally the end of that era, and it will have a new owner in January 2022 when it crosses the auction block with Barrett-Jackson.
BUYING CARS
JustLuxe.com

This Rare 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR Just Sold At Auction

Ask any American sports car enthusiasts about their list of favorite rides and it’s very likely that they’ll name drop a Ford muscle car. Also, it’s not just any average model either. Bring A Trailer is about to make someone’s dream come true as it prepares to...
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: A 2005 Ford GT, the First Modern American Supercar, Is Heading to Auction

I remember hopping into a brand-new Ford GT back in 2005. It was red, low, quick and loud. There was a lot to like about that car. It felt brutally honest and a little raw, with none of the fussy details or delicate build of the era’s Italian supercars. It didn’t feel like parts would fall off, but it wasn’t like one of Germany’s rolling bank vaults, either. It just felt American. The engine was sublime, but booby-trapped. Forgetting it was supercharged, I planted my foot and did a pirouette in the middle of an intersection while attempting a left-hand...
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

28 Rare Ferraris From the Collection of French Racer Marcel Petitjean Are Heading to Auction

Back in 2020, Marcel Petitjean auctioned off nearly 100 classic sports cars from his vast collection, but the former racing driver still has more gas in the tank, so to speak. The Frenchman is now sending some of his finest Ferraris under the gavel at RM Sotheby’s in Paris. The sale, which is fittingly titled the Petitjean Collection Part II, comprises 28 rare Prancing Horses that will each be offered without reserve on the evening of February 2. Of course, you can bid online, too. Petitjean, who was a privateer racer during the late 1960s and early ’70s, started amassing an impressive...
CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Strangest Car Designs of All Time

After a down year, the auto industry seems to have come roaring back, with car companies enticing buyers with some interesting new offerings. A few of these, however, may be too “interesting” for some. For instance, Tesla’s Cybertruck looks like nothing else on the road. The electric truck is made of stainless steel, has a […]
CARS
BMW
Electric Vehicles
Volkswagen
Cars
Buying Cars
MotorAuthority

First retail 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 heads to auction

With the arrival of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and its mid-engine layout and screaming flat-plant crank V-8, America's sports car finally fulfils its exotic quest to compete with the best of Europe. Deliveries start this summer and if you're looking to get your hands on the first retail example,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Robb Report

BMW Says Goodbye to the V-12 Engine with a Very Special M760i

BMW wants to make sure its vaunted V-12 engine doesn’t go out with a whimper. The German marque will say auf widersehen to the brawny powerhouse with an exclusive variant—the M760i xDrive The Final V12. You’ll need to act quick to get your hands on the commanding sedan, though, as only 12 examples will be released and only in the US. Like the rest of the auto industry, BMW has embraced electrification, meaning the V-12’s days have been numbered for a while now. The company stopped producing the engine for its European cars earlier this decade, and will do the same here...
CARS
gmauthority.com

One-Of-One Chevy Biscayne Fleetmaster Headed To Auction

The Chevy Biscayne received a full restyle for the 1961 model year, along with the rest of Chevrolet’s full-size passenger cars. The Biscayne was the economy offering in Chevrolet’s full-size lineup. The Biscayne was available as either a two- or four-door, and in Standard, Utility, or Fleetmaster trim. The Biscayne Fleetmaster, as the name suggests, was the fleet market-oriented version. Equipped with only the bare essentials, the Biscayne Fleetmaster had a lower grade of upholstery than the Standard, and many parts were painted rather than chromed. It lacked a cigarette lighter, passenger-side sun visor, and door armrests. This dearth of equipment served to make the Biscayne Fleetmaster the lightest of Chevy’s full-size offerings.
BUYING CARS
RideApart

Top 10 Most Expensive Motorcycles Sold At Auction In 2021

It’s amazing how much some people are willing to pay for a bike, especially a rare unit that’s out of production or one of a kind. Then again, rarity isn’t the only factor that’s considered by bidders. There are a lot of auctions that happen in...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK 430 Coupe

Luxury coupes were falling out of favor among well-heeled American car shoppers around the turn of the century, with luxury trucks gaining sales ground by the minute, but that didn’t stop Mercedes-Benz from releasing a sporty new C-Class-based two-door with a big V8 and big price tag, starting in the 1999 model year: The CLK 430. As so often happens with costly European luxury machinery, this one took a hard depreciation hit during its time on the road, and now it resides in a Northern California self-service yard.
BUYING CARS
dancingastronaut.com

Giorgio Moroder’s supercar heads to auction

Giorgio Moroder is selling his Cizeta-Moroder V16T prototype on RM Sotheby’s, with the vehicle expected to sell for as much as $9 million USD. The Father of Disco had teamed up with Claudio Zampolli to act as an investor in this car, which had been designed by Marcelo Gandini. Nine models of the car were created alongside the prototype currently for sale, which had been displayed at the 1989 Los Angeles and Geneva Motor Shows.
HOME & GARDEN

